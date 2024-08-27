Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tourist had her tongue cut out "so she could not call for help" before she was stabbed to death by her Tinder lover.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the 29-year-old Russian tourist had her tongue and throat cut from her body, as well as multiple stab wounds to her chest. It comes as tragic footage shows the university teacher entering a blue car wearing a white and blue dress shortly before she was stabbed several times in Mauritius.

Zaliya was last seen alive on August 17 near her rental flat near Flic-en-Flac beach and was reported missing by a female travelling companion. She was found naked, buried in a shallow grave.

According to Russian media, an IT engineer, 29, from Mauritius confessed to killing her. Zaliya had met the detained suspect on the dating app Tinder.

The 29-year-old local man allegedly “confessed” to her killing and explained how he had stabbed and mutilated the tourist, according to law enforcement sources. Local media outlets said detectives were still seeking to find the missing body parts and also her clothing.

A police report said: “He said he was deeply in love with 29-year-old Zaliya Shamigulova and [claimed he] was planning to marry her." During interrogation, he said that he had “allegedly learned about his new girlfriend's infidelity”.

The report added: "On Saturday, the man went to take the Russian woman sightseeing on the island, but in a fit of jealous rage, he pulled out a knife and brutally killed his lover before stripping her and burying her body." A funeral ceremony was held for Zaliya before her body was to be returned to Russia.

Zaliya had recently posted that on her Mauritius holiday she was “catching happiness every day.” She had been a torch bearer ahead of the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 and was a university teacher from Chelyabinsk in the Urals. She had been due to travel to Madagascar on September 1.