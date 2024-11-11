Trans singer Santrosa found decapitated in a forest in Brazil with her hands and feet tied
The singer, named as Santrosa, was found dead in a wooded area in the municipality of Sinop, a city in the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil, on Sunday, November 10.
The Civil Police said that the victim was found with her head cut off and her hands and feet tied. Local media said that no suspects had been named by the police so far.
Santrosa ran for councillor in the municipal elections this year, in 2024, running for the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB). She reportedly led a campaign aimed at providing access to culture for communities on the outskirts of the city where she lived.
She also had a YouTube channel with 4,100 subscribers where she posted songs she performed.
The Mato Grosso LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade Association said in a statement that it had contacted the State Group to Combat Homophobic Crimes (GECCH) and that it would demand that the authorities bring her killers to justice.
Netizens took to social media to mourn her death, with one saying that her killing was "an irreparable loss", while another is quoted as saying: "So talented, so full of life and so much joy. Rest in peace my dear."
The investigation is ongoing.
Story: NewsX
