The ruling in Ukraine marks the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion began

A Russian soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian.

The ruling in Ukraine marks the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion started on February 24.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sgt Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting the civilian in the head in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region in the early days of the conflict.

He pleaded guilty and said he was following orders when he shot the man.

He told the court an officer insisted the victim, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

During the trial, Shishimarin asked the man’s widow to forgive him.

Shishimarin’s defence lawyer Victor Ovsyanikov argued that his client, a member of a Russian tank unit who was eventually captured, had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that troops encountered when they first invaded Ukraine.

The sentencing came as the three-month-old war helped push the number of people displaced worldwide to a record high, according to the United Nations, with more 100 million people driven from their homes across the globe.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the World Economic Forum as it opened in Davos, Switzerland, calling for “maximum” sanctions against Russia.

He said by video that sanctions needed to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, all of its banks blocked and cutting off trade with Russia completely.

Mr Zelensky said his country has slowed Russian advances and his people’s courage has stirred unseen unity in the democratic world.

Support people fleeing the devastating conflict in Ukraine: donate to the DEC appeal

Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. Learn more and donate what you can today

Here are the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.