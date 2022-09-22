The family of Shaun Pinner, who was released from imprisonment in Russia in one of the biggest prisoner swaps of the conflict, have spoken of the “harrowing time” they when through while he was captured.

Mr Pinner had previously been sentenced to death on mercenary charges by a Donetsk court in July, after being captured by Russian troops alongisde Aiden Aslin in April. Mr Aslin has also been released.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office, Mr Pinner’s family said: “We would like to thank everybody involved in Shaun’s release, especially all at the Foreign Office, Liz Truss and her team, Boris Johnson and (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky.

“Shaun would also like to thank the hospitality of the Saudi Government and Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud who also assisted in the negotiations for his freedom.

“It’s a very emotional time as you can expect and we are unable to currently discuss so early in his release any details fully. It’s been a harrowing time for Shaun and our family which has now had such a happy resolution. Shaun is in good spirits and still has his sense of humour intact. He is looking forward to steak and a glass of red wine tonight.

“We are now enjoying some family time and would appreciate the privacy at this moment.”

Mr Prinner has returned to his family home in Bedfordshire.