Around 100 civilians have been evacuated from a steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol

More than 100 civilians are expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia today (2 May), after being evacuated from a steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol.

In a pre-recorded address published on his Telegram messaging channel, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed (humanitarian) corridor has started working.”

In videos posted online on Sunday by Ukrainian forces, elderly women and mothers with small children are seen climbing over a steep pile of debris out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant’s rubble and eventually boarding a bus.

Olha, 23, whose fiance serves in the Azov battalion in Mariupol, holds a banner saying, Russian Army Kills Our Prisoners, during a demonstration in support of Mariupol defenders in Kyiv (Photo: Getty)

One evacuee from the plant said she had not seen sunlight for two months.

Meanwhile, in his nightly address on Sunday, Mr Zelensky accused Moscow of waging “a war of extermination”, saying Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertiliser warehouses, and residential neighbourhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.

He also said more than 350,000 people have been evacuated during the war from combat zones thanks to humanitarian corridors pre-agreed with Moscow.

“The organisation of humanitarian corridors is one of the elements of the negotiation process which is ongoing,” he said.

In other developments:

Vladimir Putin could declare all-out war against Ukraine within days, as army chiefs demand “pay-back” for Russia’s failures during its attack on Kiev, according to Russian sources and Western officials.

This would allow the Russian army to impose martial law, bring in more conscript soldiers over a longer period, and ask for more support from its allies such as Belarus.

