Wellington New Zealand: Mystery as British couple found dead at home in Roseneath after worried family member raised alarm
The couple, believed to be in their 30s or 40s, were discovered at the property in Roseneath, Wellington, on Monday (31 March). A family member is understood to have contacted the police after being concerned for their welfare.
When police arrived to conduct a check, they found the two people dead. Tributes have since poured in for the pair, who have not yet been named but are said to have "made friends wherever they went".
Their landlord described them as being "passionate about being in New Zealand and giving their family the experience of living here". They told the New Zealand Herald: "He was a clever, caring, charming man. She was vibrant, kind, intelligent and both of them made friends wherever they went.
"They were both absolutely wonderful human beings. Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures.”
The couple's neighbour, Paul Prestige, also spoke highly of the Brits, describing them as "very friendly people". He added that he would have dinner parties with them.
Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, from New Zealand Police, said: "I want to provide assurance that there is no ongoing risk to the Roseneath community." A FCDO spokesperson said: "We have not been approached for consular assistance in this case, but our staff stand ready to support British Nationals overseas 24/7."
