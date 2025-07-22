Popular VTuber Ironmouse is one of the most recognised figures in the Twitch community - and she has announced she is leaving VShojo.

Ironmouse announced she is leaving her agency VShojo due to allegations of unpaid funds and organisational mismanagement. She announced her departure from VShojo, the organisation she helped co-found in 2020, on 21 July.

Her statement cited unpaid earnings and the organisation's failure to transfer over $500,000 in charitable donations to the IDF. She claimed that VShojo owed her a significant sum for her work, and her lawyers advised her to wait before commenting further. Unlike other VTuber agencies such as Hololive, Vshojo allows talents to keep their avatars and brand after departure, so Ironmouse retains her persona as an independent VTuber.

Her departure marks the latest in a series of exits from VShojo, with other members leaving over recent months. The organisation's current roster includes VTubers like Kson, Henya the Genius, and co-founder Projekt Melody, but it remains silent on Ironmouse's accusations.

Ironmouse is a Puerto Rican VTuber, singer, and Twitch streamer. She began her online career in 2017, driven by her diagnosis of common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), which has left her largely confined to her home and reliant on oxygen support. Originally aiming to become an opera singer, her illness prevented her from pursuing that path. Inspired by Kizuna AI, the first Virtual YouTuber, she adopted an animated avatar to protect her identity.

Her avatar depicts a horned demon with pink and purple hair, a character she describes as a 'bigger version' of herself; almost like a superhero costume. Ironmouse's voice is high-pitched due to her health condition, surprising some viewers who initially thought she used a voice changer.

Despite her fame, Ironmouse has not publicly shown her face - something that most in the Twitch community has kept sacred. She has consistently kept her real identity private, citing health and personal safety reasons.