Greggs is opening its doors for dinner and I for one am glad the affordable bakery chain is making the move
I love Greggs. I think it is dominant in the food market already for quick, affordable food and is something, as a nation, we can all agree is exceptional value for money. There was even a song released about the chain's legendary sausage rolls, as well as a Primark-stocked clothing line. Yes, a clothing line.
While we can all agree Greggs is most dominant at breakfast and lunchtime - cheeky slice of pizza anyone? - the potential takeover of the evening meal market could prove insanely popular for the beloved brand. From sausage rolls and steak bakes to pizza and doughnuts, you can quite literally eat Greggs at any time of the day.
Now I admit, it’s looking likely that if it starts to dominate the evening meal market, pizza is assumed to be the most popular choice. There’s a lot of hate towards the Greggs pizza, and I’m not saying it’s great or authentic at all, but would you rather give £10 to Greggs to feed a family in need of a quick fix, or £50 to a pizza chain?
Even if you don’t fancy a pizza, you can have a lovely, hearty steak bake, a filling dish for a low price. Not a fan of steak? Try the chicken one, or sausage and bean! And vegetarians and vegans, don’t you worry, the vegan sausage roll and bakes are also exceptional. There’s truly something for everyone at Greggs.
Yet, I feel like the evening fast food market has a vast amount of competition, something which makes me doubt Greggs' ability to achieve the end goal - to secure that place at the table. McDonald’s is already an ingrained part of our fast-food culture. It’s everywhere, it’s easy and it’s filling. While the quality isn’t exceptional, it has a far more diverse selection than Greggs, and is already associated with quick lunch and dinners.
Another big hitter at the tea-time table is KFC, offering well-seasoned, crispy chicken with a great selection of sides. Yet, the pricing has skyrocketed alongside the cost of living. So that leaves the question, could Greggs dominate the evening meal market?
I’m not certain myself. I think it’s a great meal for when your on the go and fancy something cheap, easy and filling. Personally, I would be more than happy to go to Greggs for dinner, both to watch the pennies yet also because it is incredibly reliable and never disappoints.
Yet, I feel a large amount of the population would rather go to a fast food restaurant that serves meal deals. But then, I never thought anyone would want to buy Greggs tracksuit bottoms, and how wrong I was...
