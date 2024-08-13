Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greggs, the humble UK bakery chain, aims to broaden its horizons by pulling up a chair alongside its rivals at the dinner table.

I love Greggs. I think it is dominant in the food market already for quick, affordable food and is something, as a nation, we can all agree is exceptional value for money. There was even a song released about the chain's legendary sausage rolls, as well as a Primark-stocked clothing line. Yes, a clothing line.

While we can all agree Greggs is most dominant at breakfast and lunchtime - cheeky slice of pizza anyone? - the potential takeover of the evening meal market could prove insanely popular for the beloved brand. From sausage rolls and steak bakes to pizza and doughnuts, you can quite literally eat Greggs at any time of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now I admit, it’s looking likely that if it starts to dominate the evening meal market, pizza is assumed to be the most popular choice. There’s a lot of hate towards the Greggs pizza, and I’m not saying it’s great or authentic at all, but would you rather give £10 to Greggs to feed a family in need of a quick fix, or £50 to a pizza chain?

Greggs is making a move into the dinner market | WD Stock Photos - stock.adobe.com

Even if you don’t fancy a pizza, you can have a lovely, hearty steak bake, a filling dish for a low price. Not a fan of steak? Try the chicken one, or sausage and bean! And vegetarians and vegans, don’t you worry, the vegan sausage roll and bakes are also exceptional. There’s truly something for everyone at Greggs.

Yet, I feel like the evening fast food market has a vast amount of competition, something which makes me doubt Greggs' ability to achieve the end goal - to secure that place at the table. McDonald’s is already an ingrained part of our fast-food culture. It’s everywhere, it’s easy and it’s filling. While the quality isn’t exceptional, it has a far more diverse selection than Greggs, and is already associated with quick lunch and dinners.

Another big hitter at the tea-time table is KFC, offering well-seasoned, crispy chicken with a great selection of sides. Yet, the pricing has skyrocketed alongside the cost of living. So that leaves the question, could Greggs dominate the evening meal market?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not certain myself. I think it’s a great meal for when your on the go and fancy something cheap, easy and filling. Personally, I would be more than happy to go to Greggs for dinner, both to watch the pennies yet also because it is incredibly reliable and never disappoints.

Yet, I feel a large amount of the population would rather go to a fast food restaurant that serves meal deals. But then, I never thought anyone would want to buy Greggs tracksuit bottoms, and how wrong I was...