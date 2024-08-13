Fantasy Premier League: The changes all devoted managers need to know. | Getty Images

This season, Fantasy Premier League fans need to prepare for some big changes to your beloved game.

If you’re a football fan, you will know all about Fantasy Premier League (FPL). It’s a highlight of the pre-season each year, providing friendly competition among friends, colleagues and even complete strangers, outside of simply watching Premier League games. Each player is given a pot of make-believe money to pick their 'fantasy' squad, with a maximum of three picks from any one team.

As the real thing performs on the pitch, they accrue points which perform for you - if they are in your team - pushing you up, or dropping you down, the global league of fellow fantasy tacticians. However this season, if you are one of those fantasy fans, you need to prepare for some big changes to your beloved game.

Initially, game chiefs have changed how free transfers are operated. Previously, you were allowed two free transfers each week, to alter your team. That number has now risen to five free transfers - a boost for every tinkering manager.

The boost provides a better opportunity for players to capitalise on points and change teams without the risk of losing valued points by making more than two changes. The classic chips are still available - including the free hit, which allows unlimited free transfers for a single game week. Triple captain and bench boost are also still active.

Each FPL season has 38 game weeks, which is a lot of housework for a fantasy manager - probably busy in the real world too - to keep on top of. People miss game weeks, score low points and don’t bother touching the game again, as I’ve seen first hand.

Will the Fantasy Premier League changes be beneficial for the players?

For me personally, I love the recent addition of increased free transfers. This enables the game to be free flowing and unpredictable, meaning it is always a competition to get the most points, rather than being stuck with your starting team and having to lose points just to change it.

I also feel like this will boost popularity among non-football fans, enabling equal opportunities to succeed and broadening the horizons of increased fan engagement. This is the key to why FPL is the biggest fantasy football game globally, hosting more than 11 million players each week.

Engagement is also boosted through the FPL Challenge feature - which sees managers get to change their team weekly, testing their full potential against their friends. These changes, paired with the new design of the squad management screen, lead to a very exciting new season of fantasy football - not that we needed any extra motivation, or man management.