I think us Brits should holiday more here and explore what the UK offers not just be dying to travel abroad - here are beautiful places to visit
According to hotel search site Trivago, holidaymakers are shunning America for their trips abroad. This is mainly due to trade tariffs, with UK and US travellers also increasingly choosing to staycation amid economic worries.
But I think this is great - as it is encouraging us Brits to actually explore what the UK has to offer. There are so many beautiful places to stay and holiday in the UK from the Scottish Highlands, to the Yorkshire Dales, to the Cotswolds, to Cornwall with its array of stunning beaches.
Recent booking data shows that in the UK, there has been a 25% year-on-year leap in demand for domestic travel for the key months of July to September. The group said London is topping the destinations for British staycationers, followed by Edinburgh, where demand is up by nearly 30%; York; Blackpool; and Manchester.
Even for myself, I have always pined to travel abroad and explore the world and I have been fortunate to holiday in some amazing destinations from Jamaica to Los Angeles. And I myself hadn’t even thought about exploring the UK much. This line of thinking only started to happen recently as I’ve had staycations in Cornwall, Oxford, Bath and would love to add the likes of Edinburgh, York and Durdle Door to the list. I am also very keen on doing the Scottish Highlands NC500 route one day - a renowned scenic road trip route in Scotland.
Despite the tariffs bringing uncertainty, it is also allowing us Brits to explore more of our beautiful country and appreciating it. Other countries also seem to be backing away from visiting the US due to tariffs.
Johannes Thomas, chief executive of Trivago, told the PA news agency the group was seeing double-digit declines in bookings to the US from travellers in Canada, Mexico and Japan. Mr Trump has levied tariffs on more than 180 countries, with Canada and Mexico among the first to be impacted – although he later paused many of his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs for 90 days following financial market turmoil. Germany – the largest economy in Europe – is set to be hit particularly hard by the US tariffs and the threat to its exports.
Economic worries caused by the trade war has caused Brits to holiday at home, and it’s great. The UK is full of beautiful spots, some of which are listed below for some inspiration.
1. The Cotswolds
2. Bath
3. Cornwall
4. The Jurassic Coast
5. Oxford
6. Brighton
7. York
8. Cambridge
9. The Lake District
10. Norfolk
11. Edinburgh
12. The Peak District
