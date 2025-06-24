Gone are the days when fundraising was simple because everyone carried cash - or loved the good old-fashioned cheque presentations.

When I started my charity – Esme’s Umbrella – I carried a pretty, red watering can, with the charity’s logo on the side, to every event.

Kind people filled it with coins and sometimes notes. Gone are those days. No one carries cash any more, and my watering can has been replaced by a clipboard bearing a large QR code.

Fund-raising platforms

Charities have turned to the fund-raising platforms, which purport to make everything ‘so much easier’. If you are collecting money for your favourite charity by jumping out of an aeroplane, cooking a super-sized cake or trying to beat the keepy-uppies’ record, creating a page to collect donations and allowing the platform to do the rest of the work is perfect.

From my charity’s perspective – not so perfect.

Just Giving

Of all the online Fund-raising platforms, Just Giving is probably the best known. Worldwide, it hosts over 25,000 charities, of which 8,200 are in the UK. Founded in 2000 by Anne-Marie Huby and Zarine Kharas – the latter being made a Dame in the 2015 Honours List – they left Just Giving when it was taken over by Blackbaud in 2017.

Obviously, the idea a good one and – on the face of it – very philanthropic. However, look a little closer. Just Giving boasts that it ‘does not charge a platform fee’ but, from each donation, it does deduct a percentage as a ‘processing fee’. Then, if the donor opts to do so, a ‘tip’ to cover operating costs. For payments in sterling, the percentage deducted is 1.9% + 30p and for other currencies it is 2.9% + 30p. The + 30p is one of many Just Giving mysteries! If Gift Aid is involved, Just Giving removes 5% of each claim.

My experience ….

In the spring of this year, Jade Marshall-Walker and her sister, Chloe ran the Kew Half Marathon in aid of my charity. Jade set up her Just Giving page and the donations rolled in. Esme’s Umbrella’s page was already in action and I thought it would be a simple matter of the money raised being sent directly to my charity’s bank account.

How wrong was I? I had already noticed donations via Just Giving appearing, but when I tried to identify the donors from my page, I discovered that – in order to see who they were – I needed to upgrade to a ‘Grow Plan’. So much for the philanthropic nature of Just Giving – the cost of this ‘Grow Plan’ (which appears to be a contradiction in terms) is £15 per month plus VAT. Yet, I thought Just Giving prided itself on not taking money from the charities? This seems entirely back to front.

The inevitable Form

Biting on the bullet, I set about completing the complex forms required – most of which information Just Giving already held from the opening of the original page - now called a ‘Start Plan’. But no - apparently, this was needed again. Having uploaded the pictures of two Trustees’ driving licences, bank and Gift Aid details – all of which takes at 76-year old rather a long time - everything came to a halt.

I had arrived at the request for a ChVI – Gift Aid – form and duly completed the information. However, the words ‘Not received’ appeared alongside. Clicking on the highlighted word ‘ChVI.’ I was taken to another page where the first statement was contradicted by the words ‘ChVI form approved’. This seemed to be a result – but no. Still stuck.

The vicious circle of form-filling has now begun. My charity’s page has disappeared entirely, replaced with the last page of the completed form - and where is the much-needed money which Jade and Chloe so nobly raised?

Of course, Just Giving is not ‘customer-facing’. Speaking to a human is not possible. Even though the website states there are agents available, click on the icon and – guess what appears – ‘no agents are available at this time’ – or, indeed, any time in the past two weeks.

Where is everyone?

I have emailed countless times, completed online ‘Help’ forms, all to no avail. ‘Due to a high volume of applications received recently, the membership team is working through a backlog. Let us know if you have any more questions’’ is the response. ‘Yes’ – I yell at my laptop – ‘Countless questions’. Where is my page? Where is my money? Why can’t I talk to a human?

This is more than frustrating. On the Team page of Just Giving’s website, it says ‘Making it easier for people to raise money for good causes is what gets us out of bed in the morning’. I am not sure I believe that.

Maybe just one of those 28 beautiful, smiling faces on the page could contact me, so that I do not remain stuck indefinitely and the money I have already earmarked for important causes to help people who live with Charles Bonnet Syndrome, finally arrives.

PS Most bizarrely, Just Giving is itself registered as a charity – no 1098313.