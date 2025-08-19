Tottenham’s James Maddison has admitted to struggling with feeling low | Getty Images

Here we go again. New kits, new teammates, new managers, new expectations. For footballers, the lead-up to a new season looks shiny on the outside: pre-season tours, bootcamp content on Instagram, and maybe the odd haircut-and-boots reveal.

But let’s be honest: beneath the surface, it’s tense. It’s uncertain. For some players, it’s terrifying.

And that pressure? It doesn’t stay at the training ground.

‘This Is the Season I Have To…’

Every footballer I’ve ever worked with or spoken to before a season kicks off carries some version of these thoughts:

‘This is the season I have to prove myself.’

‘This is the season I can’t afford to get injured.’

‘This is the season I might be benched… or loaned out… or cut.’

And there are reasons why these thoughts are rife, here are a few of them:

Performance Expectations:

Players are under constant pressure to perform at their best, and the start of a new season brings heightened expectations from fans, coaches, and the media.

Contract Uncertainties:

Players coming up to the end of their contracts, or those returning from loan with uncertain futures, can experience stress related to their next move and long-term financial security.

Injury Concerns:

The risk of injury is a constant worry for footballers, and the start of a new season can amplify this fear, as a serious injury can derail a career. Tottenham’s James Maddison’s recent injury is an example of how hard it hits, and he talked about being the ‘lowest low I’ve ever been’.

Social Media Pressure:

The intense scrutiny and negative comments on social media can also contribute to stress and anxiety for players. Recently we’ve seen how Tottenham’s Mathys Tel, missed a penalty against PSG and experienced terrible racism as a result. What a start to the season.

It’s never just about fitness or form. It’s about identity. It’s about safety. It’s about feeding your family, securing that contract, staying relevant in a sport that moves faster than ever.

And the thing is - most people don’t see that mental load. We see the big salaries, the flashy lifestyle, and the dream job. We don’t see the sleepless nights. The pressure to be perfect in every game, and at any age while people openly talk about your ‘dip in form’ after two below-average games.

It Doesn’t Just Affect the Player

When one person in the family lives under that kind of pressure, everyone feels it.

The partner might not be the one sprinting in training, but they are the ones managing life when the players head is in the clouds. They are the emotional barometer, the unpaid therapist, the one reminding him to eat, or sleep, when gutted from being dropped.

Kids feel it too - even when we think they don’t. They absorb the tension in the house after a tough game. They hear the passive-aggressive questions at school. They watch the phone light up with agents, managers, and critics. The season has already started and so has the pressure.

And let’s not forget that many partners are the ones carrying the load when changing clubs. They’re moving cities. Raising kids solo. Watching their partner go through mental burnout, but unsure how to help - because nobody taught them how.

So, What’s the Fix?

Well, there’s no magic wand, but there are conversations that need to happen, and to be fair, in some of the best run clubs, they do.

More clubs are (finally) acknowledging that mind management isn’t a luxury. It’s essential. And no, it isn’t about ‘toughening up’ - it’s about having the tools to manage expectation, emotion, and stress without it all leaking into your relationships or your self-worth.

That said, some players would rather focus on their mindset and mental health privately and get support external to their club.

Because it’s not just about the player. It’s for the good of the whole household - the pressure doesn’t clock off after 90 minutes - it rides home in the car.

Football is a business and for players to be at their best, they need support, internally and externally.

The Human Side of Football.

No footballer walks into a new season stress-free. Not the academy lad fighting for his first minutes. Not the international who’s one injury away from being forgotten. Not the partner trying to show up and support while living under a microscope.

It’s about the human side of football.

The bit that often gets left behind. It’s the bit that can make or break performance.

So, if you’re a player reading this - or a partner holding everything together behind the scenes - know this:

If you’re feeling the weight of it all, now or during the season ahead, it’s because you’re human. And you don’t ever have to carry that weight alone.

A shiny trophy or top league position is a prize every footballer (and fan) wants. It brings validation, confidence, and happiness.

Reaching the dizzy heights of success are far easier when football fitness is considered mental as well as physical. So, bring on the new season and let’s see how serious clubs and their players are about it, shall we?