All it took was a few seconds in front of the camera. And all of sudden President Emmanuel Macron of France is global news, for all the wrong reasons.

Of course, no one knows the real story behind his wife Brigitte seemingly whacking him in the face as they prepare to leave that aircraft in Vietnam, but it’s irrelevant now, we’re making up our own stories.

And that’s the danger when living your life in a high-profile position; every move you make is in the spotlight. Sometimes you’re captured doing something wonderful and you’re winning a bunch of new fans and other times we see a side to you that we never thought we would – or even wanted to – see.

But here we have it. Macron, his relationship, his power, and his truth - all up for debate by people who don’t know him. His wife’s action may have been ‘harmless fun’ but what if it wasn’t? Domestic abuse of any kind, by any person, is unacceptable.

The question is, what happens now?

Well, Mr Macron (and anyone else who has found themselves outed in public over a private matter) here are my tips for you to consider:

Face up to your reality

Perhaps it’s time to take a long hard look at your life first. Are you where you want to be? Are you with the person who is right for you? Sure, life can be a rollercoaster and we humans are prone to making mistakes. But if you dig deep enough, you’ll come to the conclusion that something has to changed. For the good of your health, your well -being and your life - stop living a lie.

Review your options

If on reflection, this is a small matter blown out of all proportion, then you’ll know that privately this is no big deal. But what if it’s not? What if it’s a problem that you’ve been avoiding? And a situation you’ve found yourself in on too many other occasions? You have and always will have options and you need to decide which is right for you. Can you sort this out privately, or could you - if you had someone to help you through it? If not, then perhaps you’re facing a change in your life, in the form of making a break from the person you are with or from the job you are in.

Repair the public damage

Staying exactly where you are though will raise eyebrows. You could ignore everyone of course – your life is none of their business. Except that when you’re in the public eye, it kinda is. So, if like Macron, you’re a leader of some kind, your authority could look it’s been eroded, unless you take swift action to regain it. Saying nothing is hoping that people will forget what they saw, and in today’s all-consuming social media environment, that’s not going to happen. Start thinking about how you can position yourself as someone who is confident, strong, and decisive. And as someone who can stand up for themselves.

Show your strength

There are different ways to show strength. In today’s world there are demonstrations of power and aggression everywhere but if that’s not your normal style (and quite frankly, why would you want it to be?) then you’ll need to show yours differently.

Speaking up, speaking out and taking action is a good start. As is putting to bed any damaging rumours that are hanging around. Pulling the wool over people’s eyes will only add fuel to the fire and we see far too much of that these days. So don’t do that. Instead, position your points (and your story) in a genuine, believable way, and you might just be able to turn this around.

Living life in the spotlight

Managers, football managers, leaders in business of any kind and let’s be honest, all people in the public eye are subjected to the watchful eyes of others. There’s no escaping it – you don’t even have to say a word and still your body language will be scrutinised.

That doesn’t mean you have to live your life acting as is if you were on a stage, but it does mean being more cautious about how you behave whenever you’re in a public space or in view of cameras. The bottom line is, there is always someone watching and ready to tell the story of what they see. The answer? Always be mindful of what you show them.

Unfortunately, President Macron and his wife Brigitte will have this story following them around for quite some time. In fact, it might never go away. But as I say to many people in the spotlight that I coach, it’s not what you’ve done, it’s what you do next that matters.

And that’s a life lesson we can all use.