You’re back at work, doing the same old thing you were doing last year, and the thought crosses your mind: Can I really do this for another year?

If that question sends a shudder down your spine, it’s time to do something about it.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Even some of the most successful people out there are in the same position as you. It’s a real moment of reckoning that you can either turn a blind eye to or do something about it. It doesn’t matter what your job is - you could be working in a factory or running the country, this still applies to you.

Even Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford is teetering on the edge of change, and he, like many others will be deciding whether he should hold out and stay at his boyhood dream club or take a gulp and leave.

So, what do you do when staying in your job feels like selling your soul, but leaping into the unknown feels terrifying? You force yourself to make a decision, then you break free – and here are some steps you need to consider:

Step 1: Own the Discomfort

The first step is admitting you’re not happy. If that sounds like common sense, don’t kid yourself. So many of us ignore that nagging feeling. You tell yourself, ‘It’s just a rough patch,’ or ‘Now isn’t a good time’ or worse, ‘Everyone hates their job - just get on with it’

Here’s the truth: Discomfort is a sign to watch for, and that feeling is good news rather than punishment. If taking this big decision makes you break out in a sweat, you’re on the right path. Keep going.

Step 2: What is it that’s making you unhappy?

Is it the work itself, the people you work with (sometimes it’s the boss, sometimes it’s your colleagues) , the lack of growth, or something else? Write it all down. Then flip the list and write the things that excite you or would make you happy. Doing this exercise can reveal some surprising truths. Such as, you might actually enjoy your job – but not the company you’re at. Or you like the people you work with but feel you’re in the wrong role within the company. And for many of you, as I’ve found through coaching – you realise you’re not even using the talents that you know you have. This is a wake-up call. Don’t waste your life, you can do better.

Step 3: Explore the What ifs

So, what’s the alternative then? Now’s the time to let your imagination run a bit. What would you do if you saw an opportunity to get closer to the job you want? What would you do if fear wasn’t holding you back and instead of the voice in your head telling you you’re stupid to even think about it, it’s telling you go for it? What can you do to start working on the stuff you know you can be better at? What contacts do you have that could help you to get moving? Start small. But start now.

Step 4: Build Your Escape Plan

OK, so you need to be sensible, not everyone can afford to walk out of their job once they’ve made that all-important decision. You have bills to pay. If that’s you, don’t give yourself excuses to stay put – just get plotting when to move.

You don’t have to quit tomorrow. Keep working (and doing a good job – slacking off will damage your reputation) and do your planning. This might involve searching around for your next move. Or contacting people who can help you. And saving up – every bit will help you feel more confident about leaving. Sure, it won’t be easy – but whatever challenges you face have to be better than doing nothing at all, right?

Step 5: Make the Leap

There’s no perfect time to leave, but there is a right time. You’ll know it when you feel that pit in your stomach, which is part realisation, part fear – and part excitement. You’ll know because you’re no longer prepared to spend any more of your life on autopilot, dreading going in to work. And you’ll know that you’ve done enough preparation to make a go of it. Remember this: the fear of regret often outweighs the fear of change. You can cope with change.

A Final Thought

If you can’t face another year in your current job, let that feeling spur you on - not paralyze you. ‘Blue Monday’ – said to be the most depressing day of the year, because it’s cold, it’s still not payday, and we’re fed up with work- is coming up on the 20th of January. By that time, you could be well ahead in your plan to change your job (or life) if you kickstart that change today.

Stop deliberating, and replace your frustrations with action, anything is better than nothing. And this time next year, you could well be in a place that you never thought possible. It’s time to stop holding yourself back.

Now, what’s your first move going to be?