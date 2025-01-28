Would you have made it to the final of The Traitors? | BBC / Studio Lambert

Even if you haven’t been one of the millions of people around the country who have been gripped by the BBC programme The Traitors, you’ve probably heard about it.

And even if you haven’t heard of it, you’ll have an idea what a traitor is. Some of them are world leaders, and some of them live just around the corner from you.

But just as the contestants have experienced in the programme, how easy is it, to spot a ‘traitor’ of any degree in your own life? How do you know who you can trust?

Some people can put on an impressive act especially when there’s something at stake or they are trying to save their own bacon. And if there is conflict involved, can you handle anger, tears and still cut through the drama to find the truth and real person?

Understanding human behaviour is an artform and if you want to be good at it, it takes serious practise.

But there are things that we can all get our heads around and do, and here are a few examples for you:

Beware of First Impressions. Yes, first impressions do count and that’s why the smart ‘traitors’ out there know how to look good and be on their best behaviour when they meet someone. There’s no doubt about it, first impressions can be acted out and become a smokescreen concealing who the person you’re seeing, truly is. The question for you to consider when meeting someone, is are they trying too hard to impress, and how genuine does it feel?

Inconsistency catches people out. Be wary of anyone whose behaviour swings between amazing and awful, making it hard for you to know which version you will see on any given day. Sure, we all have our off days and are affected by life events making it hard for us to be on top form all the time, but how often does this happen? If you want to build trust you try your best to show up and behave with consistency, a faithful person doesn’t like letting others down. That’s why being open and honest if you do (about why you have) helps repair any damage. It all helps to build trust and understanding. Be wary of people who let you down and don’t offer an apology or good explanation.

If you’re a traitor, you need a good memory. Pulling the wool over people’s eyes can be easy enough if you have the confidence to be persuasive – many ‘traitors’ (in the TV programme and in real life) are good at telling fibs. And once you’ve got away with doing it, you’re likely to do it again. It’s a risky business if you’re questioned though because you have to remember your story and be clear and convincing about it - any deviation is likely to cause doubt .Of course, it’s normal to forget the odd thing or two, like getting mixed-up with dates and places, but add this to any other doubts you are beginning to have about a person and the picture you are building in your head is now producing red flags .And when the red flags start to appear, look even closer.

A traitor has no issues with betraying you. They’ll throw you under a bus at work, they’ll talk about you behind your back, and they’ll act in a way that makes you look bad, to make themselves look good. Genuine colleagues at work and good friends would struggle to do this to each other. They’re more likely to be the first person to own up if they get something wrong, more likely to take blame upon themselves and will support you to the hilt, when you’re the one under pressure. And if you’re being blamed or shamed publicly you know someone is covering their own back - and that is a sign of traitor behaviour. Stay well clear.

A warning about eye contact. Liars, traitors, and cheats are often very good at eye contact; they can tell a bare-faced lie with fixed eye contact that bores right into your soul. They won‘t even flinch. So how can you know when someone is being honest with you? They can look you in the eye and say all the right things, but words are cheap - smooth talking alone won’t cut it. Only when their words are followed by actions (I’m not talking about a ‘one off’ display), and they do what they say they are going to do over a period of time, can you know that they are trustworthy. Actions speak louder than impressive words (and good eye contact).

If you are a fan of The Traitors, you’ll have witnessed how Oscar worthy a performance a traitor can put on in order to win. They will work hard to convince you that you can trust them with your life. But most real-life traitors (liars and cheats) slip up at some point and try to wriggle their way out of it by causing you to doubt yourself.

Don’t fall for it, trust has to be earned.

As we saw in the TV programme, it’s very possible for a traitor to win. The same is also true in life – and in the spirit of us wanting to trust or give someone a second chance (or multiple chances) we pave the way for experienced traitors to get what they want, at any cost.

The good news is, that more often than not, the faithful (and majority) amongst us end up being the winners. In the BBC’s The Traitors, the support and outpouring of love for the faithful contestants (such as Francesca, Alexander and even Freddie) who were dumped from the castle has been phenomenal. Even though they didn’t win the game, they’ve definitely won us over and they’ve won in life – more success is sure to come their way.

Now, having said what I’ve said, I can tell you that I’ve coached hundreds of people over the years and studied human behaviour intensely. Because of that, I feel compelled to leave you with this: Can you ever really know a person - and more importantly, do you truly know yourself?