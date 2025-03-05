How to lose well: Handling the spotlight after rejection

Glenn Close always takes rejection with grace | AFP via Getty Images

The actress Glenn Close has been nominated for an Oscar eight times and has never won once. Not only is that repeated rejection – it’s rejection on a very public, global stage. Despite that epic number of knock-backs, she’s always exuded grace and applauded those who did win. I’d give her an Oscar just for that.

Rejection can mean many things: Not winning an Oscar (or award of any type), not getting the job or promotion you went for, being dumped by a partner, or any kind of public humiliation.

We’ve seen a fair bit of that recently on the political stage, haven’t we? As to who was rejected and who you think won, is always debatable – so let’s not get started on that one.

Instead, let’s think about real-life rejection because we’ve probably all been there, haven’t we? If not, we’re likely to face it at some point in our lives. Is there an art to losing well? And if so, is this something anyone could put into practise - whether we work in a shop or whether we play football for Manchester United FC?

Because of my years of coaching experience (and that does include celebrities, footballers, and many in the spotlight) the short answer is yes. Here are a few of my (universal) tips for you to have a think about:

1. Make your first reaction to being rejected or losing, a good one

In other words, take it well. Sure, it’ll hurt like crazy, and you might want to lash out at whoever stole your crown but do this in private if this is how you feel. Why? Because it not only makes you look bad if your negative reaction is seen publicly, but to make it worse, those intense internal feelings can also hold you back from ever becoming a winner. Don’t get me wrong, losing can drive you harder to win, but reacting badly to it, especially in public loses you the support that matters. Even if you don’t agree with the loss, accept it, learn from it, and move on quickly. Harbouring grudges or making unprofessional comments doesn’t make you any better. Take the loss like a winner.

2. Congratulate the winner

Ok, reading the above point might feel like a slap across the face, but bear with me. When you are quick to acknowledge – even praise (genuinely) the winner, you are showing the utmost respect. You’re also showing confidence in your ability to learn and grow. All too often we see loss taken badly – the camera zooms in on faces at the Oscars, football is watched by millions (and there are body language experts everywhere) and more often than not, we have an audience of at least one person watching how we take it. That one person is enough for the way we reacted to spread, either in our circle of friends, in our place of work, on social media, or on mainstream media. The response we then receive back as a result will be good or bad depending on how gracious we were in our behaviour and one thing’s for sure, once it’s out there, it’s there to stay. Don’t make it ugly, you’re in control.

3. Go back to ‘school’

Once the dust has settled, it’s time to dig into the real learning. Where did we go wrong? Self-reflection can be hard to do, after all, we can’t always see ourselves getting stuff wrong (even then, it’s hard to admit it). The truth is, often it’s not even about getting anything wrong, it’s just that someone happens to be better than us at that time. And now we’ve earned some useful experience in the process. It also means that we have the potential to beat them, or to win, or to get that next promotion. Don’t waste your energy on being angry or frustrated and stay away from playing the ‘blame game’. Instead, get some feedback from someone who’ll be honest with you, and focus on what’s important, which is, your next steps. Ask yourself: what do I need to do to win next time?

4. Ramp up your resilience

Losing out doesn’t mean giving up, in fact the best out there (at anything) are the ones who bounce back after rejection time and time again. The sooner you can get back on it, the better because you are sending out a message loud and clear - to yourself, and to anyone who is watching – and that message is; I may have lost, but I’m not beaten. The truth is, no one knows what’s around the corner and your big opportunity could well come when you’re least expecting it. Give yourself a talking to, remind yourself of what you do well, how good you are and what you intend to do to stand out. Be ready to win.

5. Keep it in perspective

It feels like the end of the world when we fail our driving test, or fluff our exams, or don’t get the result that we wanted – but we all know that feeling is temporary. Life moves on and we go with it, and at some point, we turn a corner. The funny thing about life is that it’s unpredictable and if we can learn to roll with whatever is thrown at us, we are giving ourselves one of the greatest gifts possible – and that’s resilience. In the big scheme of life, that moment when your name isn’t called out for the Oscar, or that day when your team loses out on the FA Cup, although painful, is just one moment in time. Losing – or winning – on that one occasion doesn’t define who you are. Life (even success) really is bigger than that. Winning is available to everyone – but it doesn’t always come when you want it to.

Now, who wants to have a quiet word with some of the politicians and world leaders out there about all of this....?