On a special episode of National World’s award-winning podcast The Reset Room, rugby player Shaunagh Brown shares what she’s learnt through her life and career to date

On this week’s episode of The Reset Room, the penultimate of the series, I was very excited to be joined by a true sporting superstar. Shaunagh Brown has made a huge impact on rugby having played in four Six Nations championships as well as winning 30 caps for England. She also plays professionally with Harlequins as well as keeping herself busy coaching and more recently, working as an ambassador for Raleigh International.

Shaunagh is an inspiring individual and came to The Reset Room to talk about the importance of 'taking up your space'. This is something she knows all too well about having to make her way in a sport that is dominated by men whilst coming to it relatively late following a career in athletics.

Shaunagh spoke to me about the challenges she met and why she feels it's so important to be yourself, no matter how different you feel to those around you. She also talks about not being afraid to speak your mind and be yourself in any forum you're in.

Recently becoming an ambassador for Raleigh International has given Shaunagh another opportunity to encourage young people to be themselves, push themselves out of their comfort zone and learn how to become leaders. Raleigh International organises journeys and experiences for young people through volunteering in places like Costa Rica and South Africa.

Of working with young people who may not see themselves well represented in their communities or environments she said, “I encourage them to be themselves, whatever ‘themselves’ is and to have the strength and the courage, even if you are different to the majority, you don’t have to follow them…it’s not about making everyone the same, it’s about celebrating difference.

“Everyone doesn’t have to be the same to be friends, you don’t have to agree with each other all of the time to be friends. You can have debates, have conversations and find a common interest.”

Shaunagh shares her story and how she overcame various obstacles to reach the top of the women’s rugby game. She also talks about how women across the country are playing rugby at all different ages and levels and getting great satisfaction from it.

Shaunagh has an infectious positive attitude about embracing difference and encouraging diversity and inclusion. This episode will give listeners great insight into the world of professional sport as well as how ‘taking up your space’ is to be pursued and embraced.

In the current series of The Reset Room we cover topics including, ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ and ‘Leadership stress and how it can spread’’.

On The Reset Room podcast, our resident experts in life coaching and personal development have years of experience in helping people in all walks of life achieve and perform to the best of their potential. In each episode we’ll also get you, the listeners, on board by answering your questions and assisting you with the challenges you face on an everyday basis.

