Have you ever thought about how different people approach challenges differently? On this episode of The Reset Room we look at how to apply an athlete’s mindset to everyday life

We are continuing our new series of The Reset Room this week when I am joined by resident expert Kay Woodburn to talk about changes we can make to our lives to replicate how athlete’s train their bodies and minds to perform.

Mindset coach Kay Woodburn, who is on this week's edition of The Reset Room

Kay has worked with many high performing athletes across her career and on this episode brings us what she has learned about how athletes succeed and how we can apply this to our everyday lives.

Kay explains the key characteristics of athletes that can be adopted but other important actions around recovery and bouncing back after failure. Kay demystifies the idea that athletes are somehow super human and shows us how we too can adapt their behaviours to our everyday lives.

In this new series, topics we will cover include ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, ‘How to be a high performer’ and ‘Physical Actions to Improve the Mind’.

The Reset Room is a podcast that will help you on your journey to fulfilment

Our experts in life coaching and personal development have years of experience in helping people in all walks of life achieve and perform to the best of their potential. In each episode we’ll also get you, the listeners, on board by answering your questions and assisting you with the challenges you face on an everyday basis.

Where to listen

The Reset Room is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

Where to watch

The Reset Room is now available to watch on TV. You can catch it at 12.10pm on Sunday 15th October on Freeview Channel 276 Shots! Or catch up online anytime.

