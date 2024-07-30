The Power of Perseverance: 3 codes to help you never give up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Perseverance in today’s demanding world relies on a combination of resilience, adaptability and a positive mindset.

Thought Leader, Spiritual Confidant and Author of The Flourishing Code! Mynoo Maryel, delves into how individuals can never give up, despite challenges and setbacks, using 3 vital codes. By prioritising presence and positivity, Mynoo believes individuals can make way for an uplifting life, full of resilience and perseverance.

Swim with the Tide

Pushing against the tide can be challenging, yet a significant number of us persist in doing so. It’s as if it serves as a testament to our strength, or as I’ve heard others say, it fortifies our core or fulfils our karma, while others simply assert that it’s their destiny, a sign from the stars, or something else entirely.

Wake up. The tide is the tide. You, as the swimmer, have the power to decide whether or not to swim, as well as which direction to swim in. You allow the water to take you forward in its flow if you choose to swim with the tide. Or you decide you are going to swim against the tide.

When you face challenges, you harness your strength to persevere, viewing it as a testament to your bravery and strength. You use it to convey that you are courageous and will survive. When you make it to the other side, you have a huge sense of achievement, and you start the cycle of repeating this again and again in different areas and different aspects of your life.

You spend your time fighting your way through life, but there is little or no time to live it and come alive. What have you gained from doing so? You have firmly planted the belief that you have to work hard to get what you want, and you have adopted the practice of working extremely hard at everything you do. Only because you say so. This is solely due to your belief in its validity.

Let’s now look at what happens when you swim with the tide instead. You allow the water to carry you. As a result, you remain in flow and land safely. You bolster your conviction that you consistently receive care and attention. You retain your vitality, and your life force grows as you stay in high vibrations. You start to notice all that is working out for you, and you become connected to deep appreciation and gratitude. Your inner peace blossoms and you feel further uplifted.

When the moment is right, your heart opens, and you immerse yourself in the light of pure love. You emerge, joyful and celebrating life with all your might. You start to rejoice. You become a magnet for more and more experiences, people, and opportunities that extend, expand, and enhance your vibrations. Your soul smiles through your physical body, and the world smiles back by showing you gifts of infinite delight. It’s a chain reaction of rejoicing in surprises and experiences. Ask yourself: What is more courageous—to go with the flow and trust in your inner knowing, or to battle and fight or bulldoze your way through?

What is easier, more rewarding, and honouring of your efforts—a moment of instant gratification only to step into the ring and fight again and again to get what you deeply desire? OR to receive the rewards with flow, ease, joy, and grace while having the time to enjoy and multiply them.

Count your blessings

Count your blessings, as attaining this state of bliss is not a distant goal but something you can experience, and regenerate on demand, with a click of a finger and a blink of an eye. The only requirement is for you to focus your attention on counting your blessings. You have both small and large blessings in your life, in your relationships, in the opportunities and challenges you’ve faced, in the methods you’ve chosen to overcome these obstacles, and in the blessings that have emerged from your bravery.

You’ll be pleasantly and expansively surprised at the massive pile of blessings we experience every single day. Each moment is enriched with blessings. Our point of disconnect from these blessings lies in our possessiveness to hold on to the past and our insatiable desire to be right and be acknowledged for it. Have zero tolerance of uncommitted complaining; and complaining as a rant, rather than with the intention to get it resolved.

Simply focusing on honing your counting skills by counting your blessings will result in a state of BLISS. Bliss is a guarantee.

Gratitude in the moment

Gratitude at the moment. We are introducing a fresh angle to the practice of gratitude. It is a practice of presence. Being present in the moment. When you bring your awareness to the moment, your willful mind relaxes and steps out of the way, allowing you to connect to the perfection and beauty that are all already there, the abundance of richness in everything that surrounds you and is in your grasp.

You start becoming deeply grateful, and it multiplies without any effort from you. You come into the rhythm and flow of gratitude; a chain reaction sets off, and one thing leads to another and another and multiplies, deepening and expanding at the same time, at a rate that is beyond your control. You get swept in the wake of its powerful embrace and uplifted by its force.

Your core settles into a deep state of certainty, and peace is the result. All of this while you continue your celebration of gratitude, in each moment, moment by moment. Gratitude is the key to peace.

