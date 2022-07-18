Struggling to stay cool as temperatures rise? These air conditoners will keep you cool throughout summer - and they are available with next day delivery

Large parts of England are suffering a heatwave and it is due to continue until Tuesday 19 July.

The Met Office forecast highs of 41C and has issued the very first red extreme heat warning.

Due to the above average temperatures people are being urged to stay inside between 11am and 4pm - which means people searching for ‘air conditioning units’ on google are going wild.

Some schools have closed and train companies have told people not to travel unless it is essential.

Staying home in a heat wave is harder than it sounds for many, as houses in the UK are not built for these temperatures.

They are in fact built to keep heat in due to historically cold and rainy weather.

That means when the temperatures soar to 40 plus degrees British homes can be very hard to cool down.

This may be why more people are investing in large air conditioning units.

What is an air conditioning unit?

Traditional air conditioning units remove hot air from a space and push it to an outside area with the use of a fan.

They are not commonplace in the UK, but many homes in hotter climates and the USA have them built in as standard.

The gadgets aren’t popular in the UK because they can be expensive to install and run.

However, portable air conditioners have become increasingly coveted.

They are a cross between a standard fan and an air conditioning unit but they do not need to be installed into a window.

Here are eight portable air conditioners you can buy with next day delivery to help keep your home cool during the heatwave.

Air Conditioner Dorman & Walsh 3 in 1 Air Con Unit Air Conditioner Dorman & Walsh 3 in 1 Air Con Unit £349.99 This air conditioner is great for cooling down rooms that are approximately 3M X 5M or smaller. The fan cools the air in the room to 15.5C on its coolest setting. The unit is portable as it has wheels to ensure it can be moved from room to room. It has three modes, cool, fan and dehumidifier. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

InstaChill - Free-Standing Mobile air and Room Cooler InstaChill - Free-Standing Mobile air and Room Cooler £149.99 This small air conditioner is compact but mighty. It creates cool air from cold water which is poured into a section of the unit - this creates an instant cold breeze that can’t be achieved using a regular fan. It comes with a remote control so that you can change the oscillation and the air flow. It can be left running for 24 hours at a time which is perfect for a heatwave. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Gosure Portable Air Cooler with 2 Ice Cube Box Gosure Portable Air Cooler with 2 Ice Cube Box £35.99 This product is on the more affordable end of the spectrum for air conditioners. It is suitable for cooling one person sitting at a desk or for putting on a side table in a seating area. This small cube pumps out ice cold air and mist from the water tank inside. Due to it’s portable nature it can be used in the garden or even taken on a commute to work. There is a built in light which is great for the cube’s night time mode - especially if being used for children as it can double up as a night light. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

GYMAX 7000/9000 BTU Mobile Air Conditioner GYMAX 7000/9000 BTU Mobile Air Conditioner £328.89 This large unit has a power of 7000/9000BTU and its cooling capabilities can reach 25m squared. It has a cooling mode, a fan mode and a dehumidification mode. There is a touch panel on the unit itself to control the fan speed and modes but also a handy remote. The nights have been unbearably hot in the UK recently but this machine has a specific night mode to ensure uninterrupted sleep even in a heat wave is possible. It can run for 27 hours at a time and has wheels so that it can be easily moved from one room to another. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

ZYBUX - Air Cooler Fan Portable, 4L Water Tank with Ice Boxes ZYBUX - Air Cooler Fan Portable, 4L Water Tank with Ice Boxes £89.95 This unit has two freezer blocks inside which means it can pump out extra cold air - there is also a 4L tank which is filled with water. A unique feature this unit has is an air purifier which traps pollutants as it cycles air through its system. The machine has three settings and oscillates 120 degrees. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

ECO 12000 BTU Slimline Portable Air Conditioner ECO 12000 BTU Slimline Portable Air Conditioner £379.98 This air conditioner is perfect for a medium sized room up to 30sqm. It has an air flow of 420m³ per hour and has removable filters for easy cleaning. There is a cooling mode as well as a powerful fan and a dehumidifier. The unit weighs 28 KG and is easy to set up. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now