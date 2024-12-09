Aldi launches new premium skincare range from Aldi but is it any good?

Aldi’s premium skincare range from health and beauty brand Lacura, which hits shelves from December 8th, just in time for Christmas! The new Aldi Specialbuys skincare range from Lacura is inspired by the Elemis Marine collection but Aldi’s range is 96 percent cheaper than the luxury brand - but is it any good?

I was lucky enough to try the new limited edition range. The new Marine collection features six brand new products with precise starting from just £3.99. Lacura’s Marine range includes key ingredients such as Algae Extract and Collagen that will give your skin a boost.

Aldi’s Lacura skincare range “promises a robust skincare without the premium price tag”, but does it live up to the hype?

As someone with combination skin and I’m at the age of still getting the odd pimple whilst fighting fine lines. I was more than happy to put the products to the test and was pleasantly surprised.

The products felt light on my skin but still gave it plenty of moisture. Even the facial oil melted into my skin and didn't leave it feeling greasy. The range smells really fresh and I would recommend all of these items to my best friend.

As always with Aldi middle aisle items these will only be available for a short period of time and once they sell out they’re gone. The new collection is in stores now and you definitely don't want to miss out on the Marine Skincare collection. The perfect gift for your bestie or just treat yourself - go on you deserve it.

