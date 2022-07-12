If you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom, then we have the perfect Amazon Prime Day deals for you

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 12 to July 13 and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members only

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here and it’s the perfect time to bag yourself some great deals.

The event, which is running from 12 to 13 July, is open exclusively to Amazon Prime members, but it’s not too late if you haven’t already signed up.

If you have not signed up for a membership, you can do so here, for £7.99 a month or £79 per year, and exclusive delivery and entertainment offers.

Here’s a list of exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members.

Through July 13, new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited , who are also Prime members can receive four months of access for free.

You can receive six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free through July 13, for new subscribers when purchasing one of the selected Echo devices.

For those interested in Kindle Unlimited , Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for £0, giving you access to unlimited reading and audio books, as well as magazine subscriptions.

If audio books are more your thing then Audible is offering three months for free . Membership for audible includes an unbeatable selection of new releases, best sellers, and Audible Original audiobooks and podcasts.

Amazon Kids+ is offering a 3-month Amazon Kids+ family plan for just £3.99, the deal which originally costs £20.97, is a real discount for kids entertainment during the school holidays.

The Amazon Kids+ discount will run through July 11, so will have closed before Amazon Prime Day officially begins.

Through July 13, selected channels on Prime Video will run an offer to get the first month for 99p.

This offer is exclusive for Prime Members and the regular price of channels will reapply automatically after 30 days.

Adult toys avaliable on Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking for something to spice things up in the bedroom then we have some of the best sex toy deals exclusively for Amazon Prime Day.

Easily embarassed? It’s worth noting these items are not safe for browsing at work. They do, however, offer a fun, safe way of switching things up between the sheets.

Now, you may not know what you’re after in terms of sex toys - be it for personal use or mutual play with your partners. There are many choices out there and sometimes browsing can be - if not embarrassing - then certainly overwhelming, particularly if you’re new to exploring the sex toy market.

That’s why we’ve done the research for you, reading through the reviews to find ten of the best products, from personal vibrators to sex toys for couples of all persuasions. Be it just you or you and the one you love, fun and giggles lie ahead.

Durex Intense Delight Vibrating Bullet £6.39 Amazon 4.5/5 A bullet is a staple in any sex toy draw and you can’t go wrong with this one from Durex. With up to five hours of battery life, this bullet is also waterproof and quiet, making it a discrete option if you live with housemates. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation £18.99 Amazon 4.5/5 A wildly popular toy for women, designed to simulate the sensation of cunnilingus. This suction toy has 11 intensity settings for touch free simulation. With nearly £10 off, if you’ve been trying to decide if you wanted to try this, it’s worth the purchase. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Lovehoney Power Play Rabbit Vibrator £31.49 Amazon 4/5 Sex and the City made the humble rabbit vibrator famous over 20 years ago, and it’s still a perrenial favourite for ladies, offering dual forms of pleasure. There’s savings of £13.50 on this Lovehoney Power Play Rabbit Vibrator. With seven patterns and three speeds, as well as being waterproof, there’s plenty of ways to play with this vibrator. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Durex Dual Head Rabbit Vibrator Durex Dual Head Rabbit Vibrator £25.00 Amazon 5/5 This Dual Head Rabbit Vibrator from Durex is half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The vibrator includes eight vibrating patterns and is USB rechargable. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Lovehoney Ignite Vibrating Butt Plug £20.99 Amazon 4/5 This three inch silicone anal plug is the perfect addition if you’re after intense stimulation. With a £9 discount, this plug has 17 vibration modes and three speeds. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

LELO TOR 2 Intimate Ring £54.33 Amazon 4/5 Lelo crafts some of the best rated, highest quality sex toys on the market. This intimate ring from Lelo is the perfect sex toy for some couple time. The ring allows for both partners to feel the vibrations for increased pleasure. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Lovehoney Bionic Bullet Rabbit Vibrating Ring £13.99 Amazon 4/5 This ring is the perfect sex toy for couple pleasure. With five vibration functions and a removable vibrator, it’s perfect for mixing things up. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

LELO SONA 2 Cruise Sonic Waves Massager £57.99 Amazon 4.5/5 One of the best rated, more popular suction vibrators on the market - and for good reason. The Cruise Sonic Waves Massager features a cruise control that automatically increases intensity for consistent pleasure. The massager also has savings of £59.66, so is worth getting your hands on now. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Lovehoney Wickedly Powerful Love Egg Vibrator £8.99 Amazon 4/5 This remote controlled vibrator has £6 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It’s perfect for internal and external simulation and with the remote control, it can make a fun game for a couple. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now