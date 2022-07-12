Amazon Prime Day will see discounts on some of the most popular home appliances. Here is our guide to the early home appliance deals

Amazon Prime Day Appliance Deals

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the retailer has dropped a host of early offers so there’s plenty of deals to start hunting for before the big day.

The 48 hour event sees prices slashed across every possible category on the site, including gaming, beauty, tech, fitness, TV’s and more.

It is also a great opportunity to grab yourself a deal on homeware, and kitchen appliances - with everything from air fryers, and food mixers, to coffee machines and cordless vacuum cleaners on offer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first Amazon Prime Day was held in 2015 to commemorate the website’s 20th anniversary.

Now, much like the Black Friday sales that happen later in the year, Prime Day has established itself as a major annual sales event.

This year, the Amazon event will take place across Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July, but you can already grab offers on many of Amazon’s most popular products.

Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive sale, which happens once a year, but unlike other sales events - the deals on offer aren’t available to everyone. Instead, the offers are only accessible to users that have an active Amazon Prime Membership.

To be able to access the exclusive deals, you have to be a member of Amazon Prime. If you have not signed up for a membership, you can do so here, for £7.99 a month or £79 per year , and exclusive delivery, and entertainment offers.

If you have not been a Prime member within the last 12 months, you may be entitled to an Amazon Prime trial.

To sign-up visit Amazon.co.uk for a 30-day free trial.

If you are waiting for the right time, in which to bag yourself a bargain, then Amazon Prime Day is usually a good time to buy.

So, if you’re looking to buy today, then, we’ve gathered up a selection of the best offers currently available in the early Prime Day deals.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

These are the home appliance deals already available on Amazon Prime:

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner - Anti Hair Wrap (Photo: Amazon.co.uk) £179.00 The Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner uses anti-wrap technology to remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean. With options to switch between carpets and hard-flooring, and its swivel and bending features, it’s no wonder it’s highly rated on Amazon - this deal saves you almost £80.00. Buy now

Philips Series 1000ai Connected Air Purifier Philips Series 1000ai Connected Air Purifier (Image: Amazon) £199.99 The Philips Connected Air Purifier automatically monitors and purifies the air in your home, and within an hour can remove 99.9% of bacteria in the air. This can all be tracked on the connected app, which provides real-time air quality feedback and allows you to monitor the device from anywhere. This Amazon deal comes in just under £200.00, and saves you a whopping £150.00. Buy now

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11719 Coffee Machine by Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next 11719 Coffee Machine by Magimix (Image: Amazon) £100.00 The Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine integrates the use of barcode technology to recognise the capsule, and make each blend exactly how the coffee is meant to be enjoyed. It is highly convenient and flexible with its simple 1-button operation and automatic capsule ejection system. Just what you need, for your perfect, hassle-free caffeine fix in the mornings. This offer saves you over 30% - bringing the price from £150.00, down to £100.00. Buy now

OMMO Air Fryer 5.5L OMMO Air Fryer 5.5L (Image: Amazon) £74.79 The OMMO digital air fryer uses very little oil and cooks healthier meals with hot air, and doesn’t leave your home smelling of fried oil for hours afterwards. It is equipped with adjustable temperature and time controls that allow you to customise recipes, whether you want to grill a sandwich, make hot dogs, french fries - or even a whole roast chicken. This deal offers you a massive 47% saving - with £65.20 off the original price - what a bargain! Buy now

Polti Vaporella Next VN18.30 Steam Generator Iron Polti Vaporella Next VN18.30 Steam Generator Iron (Image: Amazon) £189.99 This Polti Steam Iron perfectly irons any type of fabric, saving time and effort thanks to the unlimited powerful boiler. It uses innovative 360° Fluid Curve Technology and guarantees excellent and efficient results with every use. The intermittent steam function allows for easier and faster ironing, and steaming vertically. This deal saves you just under £80.00, a great investment for when you pull out your favourite crumpled outfits from the back of the wardrobe. Buy now