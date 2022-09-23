US tech giant Apple has dropped its latest offering in the form of its new AirPods Pro 2 earphones, and it has already been praised by audiophiles for its noise cancelling abilities

Apple claims the AirPods Pro 2nd generation has “even richer audio experiences” than its predecessor. And as we know, the white buds have become firm favourites with music lovers, commuters and gym-govers, and are completely ubiquitous these days.

It has been three years since the original launched, hence tech whizzes have been waiting with bated breath for a upgrade. Unsurprisingly, the design has not changed, as Apple is known to stick to the classics.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest gadget:

What’s the difference between AirPods Pro first and second generation?

With the new earbuds, there is apparently an increase in battery life, holding out for six hours from a single charge, with up to 30 hours of total listening time when you use the case. Noise cancelling technology is advertised as state-of-the-art, the company describing it as “adaptive transparency” to reduce more external noise. It is said to adjust to decrease noise 48,000 times per second.

This is due to a newly designed H2 chip that Apple says works in conjunction with a “custom-built driver and amplifier to deliver crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition - so every sound is more vivid than ever”.

The chip carries out multiple functions, using computational algorithms to deliver both better noise cancellation, superior sound quality and a more efficient battery life.

The AirPods also have a redesigned inward-facing microphone, which works with voice enhancement algorithms to better recognise and articulate your voice. The aim of this feature is to ensure that your voice sounds more natural when you’re on the phone and doing video calls.

Vents are a big part of the design, which is supposed to help detect sound coming in, working together to counter noise before it reaches your ear, especially during those noisy commutes.

The charger itself has also had an upgrade. The MagSafe Charging Case can actually be recharged with an Apple Watch, as well as the charger itself, and even has a built-in speaker. It also has a new U1 chip to help locate your case with more precision.

How much will the AirPods Pro 2 be?

The AirPod Pro 2 have a retail price of £249. Pre-orders started on 9 September with general availability from today (23 September).

What is the difference between AirPods Pro 2 and 3?

For one, the AirPods 3 are less expensive, selling for RRP £169. They do not boast any noise cancelling facility unlike the AirPods Pro 2. Both products look fairly similar, but the AirPods Pro 2 are said to come with ear-tips, with an XS size available for those with smaller ears.

The other aspect is that on AirPods 3, you have to use Siri voice control or adjust it within the app, whilst with the latest model, there is a new touch sensor that allows you to change the volume via swipe up and down.

As mentioned before, battery life has been a big change for the new version due to the new H2 chip. The AirPods 3, in comparison, has the H1 chip and is said to be far less sophisticated than its counterpart. And of course, sound quality is believed to be far superior.

Are AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?

The good news is that AirPods Pro 2 are still sweat and water resistant like the AirPods 3.