From beach bags to swim cover-ups, here are the fashion staples you need for going to the beach this summer

A woman enjoying the warm weather in London. Photo: Getty

Many people have made plans this summer to either jet off for an exotic holiday or to visit the seaside before the heatwave ends.

Browsing the internet in search of a beach outfit that is both practical and flattering can be time consuming, while keeping sustainability in mind it’s also important to make purchases that will remain trendy for years to come.

Celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, who boasts almost 87,000 followers on Instagram , shared her advice and explained that many of this summer’s beachwear trends have been inspired by other fashion pieces already on sale.

Ellis said: “It’s time to turn up the heat this summer, and there’s no way better than with your outfit. Whether you are heading to the beach or off to a pool party, it’s time to glam up. I love how effortless beach outfits are, yet usually our most planned looks.

Ellis Ranson (Belle PR)

“First things first, you need to find your fit with bikinis and make sure you are wearing the right size. Once you have worked out whether you are a triangle kind of girl or a bandeau then you can work your outfit round the style.

“I love a co-ord this season and adding some summer brights. Follow the current trends but work them into your beach wear, if you are loving the western trends go for something more boho with a cowboy hat. If you are here for the Y2K trend go for some brights with chunky sunglasses and layered colourful accessories.

“I like to keep it tonal. If your bikini is red keep it all in that family go for a pink or orange or different shade of red cover up.

“Crochet has also made a great comeback and if bucket hats are your thing, definitely try one in a crochet style. Less is always more when it comes to your beachwear and don’t overthink or over complicate.”

Whether you’re looking for an outfit to look glamorous on Instagram after an impromptu photoshoot at the beach club or want something simple for the seaside, here’s our pick of the best items for a day by the sea.

Pink printed halter neck swimsuit Pink printed halter neck swimsuit (River Island) £38.00 This beautiful halter neck swimsuit from River Island is available in sizes small to large, as well as up to a UK28 in the plus collection. It has a plunge neckline and tie neck fastening, while the creative mix of colours is easy to pair with almost any colour of sandal or beach bag. Buy now

Bikini set Bikini set (Amazon) £20.00 The JFan store on Amazon has racked up hundreds of positive reviews on this striking red bikini set, which comes with a wrap top and high waist bottoms. The solid bold red colour is timeless and can be easily paired with either simple black or gold accessories for a glamorous look. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Tie dye kaftan Rainbow tie dye kaftan (Asda) £18.00 This beach cover-up from ASDA is selling out quickly after initially being released in sizes small to extra large. It embraces this summer’s tie dye trend with a rainbow of colours melting together for a bright and cheerful appearance that won’t look out of place at a local seaside or on the beach abroad. Buy now

Long sleeve swimsuit Long sleeve swimsuit (Boden) £80.00 This colour block swimsuit from Boden is perfect for those who don’t want to show too much skin at the beach. In addition to this horizon colour scheme, the brand has released the style in ivory for a swimsuit that complements all skin tones. They are both available in sizes ranging from six to 20 and the pads can be removed for a better fit. Buy now

Strappy sandals Sandals (M&S) £50.00 These sandals from M&S are likely to last for years to come as they are made from leather, while they’ve also been crafted with the ease to slip-on in mind. They are available in both gold and espresso in sizes ranging from three to eight. Beyond the beach, these sandals can also be teamed with a summer dress for a relaxed look while out and about this season. Buy now

Sunglasses Sunglasses (Ted Baker) £75.00 Ted Baker have a large selection of sunglasses available at Boots, with this Margo style among the most coveted. They have a classic shape and subtle colour for easy pairing with any outfit. A case and cleaning cloth is included so you don’t have to worry about them getting scratched while they are in your beach bag. Buy now

Bucket hat Isabel Marant bucket hat (FarFetch) £70.00 This Isabel Marant bucket hat is currently on half price sale at FarFetch. It has a beautiful gradient effect and ribbed detailing for a look that embraces this year’s Y2K trend. It would look just as stylish teamed with a swimsuit at the beach as with a denim outfit while socialising locally this summer. Buy now

Beach bag Beach bag (H&M) £18.00 H&M has unveiled a spacious linen bag in black, light green and beige. The accessory is a must-have for the beach as it’s big enough to fit in essentials such as a towel, sun lotion and sunglasses. It has two sturdy handles at the top and the simplicity means you don’t have to worry about the design clashing with your outfit. Buy now

Crochet hat Crochet bucket hat (Next) £20.00 This crochet bucket hat from Next boasts of being able to help you stay cool while looking stylish. It is currently available in khaki and natural for an on-trend look that works just as well at the beach as at a festival. Buy now

Jumpsuit Jumpsuit (Whistles) £129.00 It’s difficult enough remembering everything to pack for the beach, a jumpsuit takes the stress out of planning an outfit to wear for the journey. This animal print style from Whistles has a relaxed style along with a tie waist to create a flattering silhouette. It has been released in sizes ranging from four to 18. Buy now

Sunglasses Valentino sunglasses (The Sunglass Hut) £151.00 The Sunglass Hut has reduced the price of many of their Valentino sunglasses, with this red pilot style almost half price. It has an elegant look that evokes old school glamour and can be easily paired with almost any colour outfit for a beach-ready look. Buy now