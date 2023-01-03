An airbike is a great piece of home gym equipment for those who are serious about their fitness - here are five of the best

JTX Mission Air Bike

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What is an air bike?

Air bikes, unsurprisingly, rose in popularity in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic when people invested in equipment to help them stay fit and healthy in their own homes.

This is a home gym bike which is a cross between a traditional exercise bike and an elliptical bike. When you are using it, you will simultaneously work the top and lower half of your body and get your heart rate up.

Is an air bike right for me?

If you’re looking for a machine that will give you an all-body workout - and push your body to its limits - then this is the one for you.

Air bikes are a particularly good choice if you are a fan of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and don’t have a lot of time in your busy schedule for a long workout.

When used to their full potential, an airbike can get you buring some serious calories in as little as 10 minutes.

As the resistance matches the users’ effort it is also ideal for both low resistance rehabilitation and first times exercises too.

They are also a good choice for people who don’t have a huge amount of space as they are compact machines. This makes them easy to transport and store when they’re not in use.

What air bikes are available, and are they worth it?

There are only a handful of air bike models available on the market at the moment, and as with anything with a limited product range a lack of choice means higher prices.

However, while the price of air bike is (generally speaking) more expensive than their exercise and elliptical bike counterparts, the price isn’t extortionate - and they are definitely worth buying if you complete regular workouts.

They are also an incredibly versatile piece of kit - and because they can work out your entire body it’s a really effective and economical piece of kit, both in terms of finance and space.

The air bike is also sometimes known as a fan bike because the fan it contains naturally increases resistance as the user increases inputs - so, in simple terms, the harder you work the harder the bike works too.

Unlike other types of bike, therefore, it doesn’t have any limits when it comes to resistance levels; the only limit really is you.

That means no matter how hard you train, and how much your fitness level improves, it can always push you further - and that means you’ll always find it provides a meaningful workout and you’ll be able to enjoy it year after year.

So, yes, it’s really worth the money: this is a seriously innovative piece of equipment.

Here are some of the best air bikes that are available to buy right now.

Spirit AB900 Air Bike Best For the elite high end choice £1299.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve got the cash, this is well worth it - it’s much smoother than the other options available, with no jarring. The seat is comfy. We’re not saying this can take all the pain out of the workout, but it certainly makes it more pleasurable. The airbike is designed for an all-over body workout, however, you can also work the upper body alone by placing your feet on the foot rests and then proceed to push and pull the arms. Not only will you get a challenging upper body workout but a muscle building one as well. The comfortable moulded seat has both up and down adjustments and fore and aft adjustment for the perfect fit. The LCD console has a simple control keypad and displays all the important information you need to know, such as heart rate, distance, speed, and calories, and even has a built in windscreen to prevent blowback for user comfort. There’s also anti skid foot pedals, so no matter how intense your workout gets you know you are safe and secure.

JTX Mission Air Bike Best For comfort and performance £799.00 Buy now Buy now This air bike is built for intense workouts. Also known as a cross trainer bike, this machine is a smart choice for HIIT, weight loss and endurance training. It has a computer which will show you your vital stats while you are working out, along with eight training programs to keep you on track with your fitness goals. There’s a large cushioned seat and non-slip handles so you can be as comfortable as possible while you work up a sweat, along with a fully adjustable seat so it will suit people of all heights.

Titanium Strength Air Bike Pro Best For best value for money £595.00 Buy now Buy now This is a bike that has been created by fitness experts and is one of the latest of its kind to reach the fitness industry. It combines all the best features of a traditional fan bike, which was first created over 30 years ago, and reinforces them for the ultimate functional machine. It has a really simple computer to use so you can quickly press the ‘start’ button and get on your bike and start moving.

Confidence Fitness Exercise Bike Air Resistance Bike with Tablet Stand Best For a budget option £499.99 Buy now Buy now A smart wee option. The computer displays the time, the speed you’re travelling at, distance travelled, calories burned and your pulse - plus there’s a scan mode. If you enjoy watching your favourite TV shows to motivate you while you ride, simply place your phone or tablet in the stand to get your multi-tasking on. You can adjust the height and position of the saddle for a customised and comfortable ride too - to keep you going even when it gets tough.