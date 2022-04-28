Best swimming watches to track your swim, from Garmin, Suunto and Fitbit
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Low impact and easy on your body, it still provides you with a great opportunity to raise your heartrate, stretch and flex your body and transport your mind into another dimension.
If you’re looking to take your swimming more seriously, a dedicated swimming watch can be your best friend, allowing you to hone your technique, measure your times as well as determine how to improve when it comes to pace and stroke.
A great swimming fitness tracker will do the drill logging for you!
Best swim watches at a glance:
- Best for open water swimming: Coros Vertix 2.0, £599
- Best for swim work-outs: Garmin Swim 2, £199
- Best for a light-weight option: Suunto 5 Peak, £212
- Best budget option: Nabaiji Swimming Pool Watch SL500, £29.99
- Best for everyday use: Fitbit Versa 3, £149
- Best for durability: Amazfit T-Rex Pro Sports Watch, £119
What is classed as a swimming watch/swim fitness tracker?
It’s worth noting that conventional smartwatches from the likes of Samsung and Apple aren’t dedicated to this kind of exercise, so won’t be featured in this list.
Likewise running watches - because although they sometimes have swim modes, they’re unlikely to be designed for swimmers in mind and can be susceptible to letting water in, rather than being truly water resistant.
In this article, we’re only interested in the watches that are totally sealed against being submerged - often with dedicated swimming functions. That’s not to say other smartwatches can’t measure swimming well, they’re just not fine-tuned for it.
The ideal swim watch will measure your stroke rate, come with a heart rate monitor chest strap, be easy to read, and - if you’re an open swimmer - come complete with GPS tracking.
Here are a handful of our favourite swimming watches on the market at the moment
Coros Vertix 2.0
KEY SPECS:
Batteries included Yes
Screen size 1.4 Inches
Display type Digital - touchscreen
Dimensions L x W x H 50 x 50 x 16 millimetres
Compatible devices Android, iPhoneGPS tracking Yes
The Coros Vertix 2.0 is one of our all-time favourite adventure watches, so it’s worth noting that it has an excellent swim mode as well as all the other outward-bound orientated tracking it provides.
It connects seamlessly to a number of different GPS technologies, so we think it’d be a great option for open water swimming, and it also boasts incredible battery life, 32GB of storage for music and maps and a bright, clear screen.
It might be a bit bulky for some - it’s quite a weight on your wrist, but if you’re tracking your swims out in the open it is very much recommended.
Garmin Swim 2
KEY SPECS:
GPS, Heart Rate Monitor compatible
Special features Bluetooth, Waterproof
Compatible devices: smartphones
Battery cell composition Lithium-Cobalt
Screen size 2.6 Centimetres
Band material type Steel/Leather
Human interface input Buttons
It’s one of the more premium options on this list, but Garmin know a thing or two about creating niche tracking watches, and the Swim 2 is no exception to this.
It’s a great GPS swimming smartwatch option - monitoring heart rate, track distance, pace, stroke count and more in both pool and open water settings.
Pacing alerts, drills and dedicated workouts also allow you to track your progress efficiently and measure your improvement. One of the best options out there for dedicated swim training.
Suunto 5 Peak
KEY SPECS:
Batteries included Yes
Human interface input Buttons
Item dimensions L x W x H 21 x 4.3 x 1.3 centimetres
Compatible devices Watch
Battery life 100 Hours
We’re a fan of Suunto’s ever-expanding range of mid to premium range smartwatches for workouts and training, and we think the Suunto 5 Peak is the best option if swimming’s your main sport.
We like how light it feels on the wrist, the GPS works very well and we also like the fact it syncs with your swim.com profile - the largest swim training and tracking community on the web.
It provides real-time swim tracking when it comes to stroke and performance, and additionally helps with interval training too.
The Suunto App also shows you where you can find popular open water swim spots all over the world too - a nice touch.
Nabaiji Swimming Pool Watch SL500
KEY SPECS:
Waterproof
Batteries included Yes
Human interface input Buttons
Salt water resistant
Although it’s simple in its concept and doesn’t necessarily have the same tracking options as some of the smart watches or swimming watches on this list, for £30 the Nabaiji Swimming Pool watch is an excellent option.
It is also incredibly simple to use - it will track strokes and swimming length for 25, 33 and 50 metre pools and has a nice no-frills, simplistic design.
It’s waterproof down to 30m and it’s easy to just change the batteries in the back.
No nonsense and a great buy if pool swimming is your core sport.
Fitbit Versa 3
KEY SPECS:
Supported applications: Weather, Reminders, Phone, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor
Special feature GPS, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor
Operating system Android;ios
Compatible devices Smartphone
Battery cell composition Lithium Ion
GPS tracking Yes
Fitbit hardly needs any introduction - it produces some of the most recognisable fitness trackers out there.
We really liked the Versa 3 option, which is well designed, integrates perfectly with the Fitbit app and has a number of nice little features like stress management scores and menstrual health tracking in addition to its core offering.
It produces good results from both swimming and normal exercise modes, and if you’re looking for a watch for everyday wear, the smart watch style notifications give you a good amount of information when you’re on the move.
Amazfit T-Rex Pro Sports Watch
KEY SPECS:
Supported application Fitness Tracker, Sleep Monitor, Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor
Brand Amazfit
Operating system Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
Battery Lithium Polymer
Connectivity technology Bluetooth
Water Resistant
Screen size 1.3 Inches
This is a nice affordable option from Amazfit, which manages to combine a range of excellent sports tracking modes with a rugged, adventure-proof design.
We also like Amazfit Stratos 3, which does a good job of pool swim tracking, but this option is more durable, currently reduced on Amazon and offers open water swim tracking too, which is excellent for the more wild-swim orientated users.