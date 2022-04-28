A dedicated waterproof swimming watch (also called a fitness tracker) will help improve your swim stroke: here are the best, from Suunto, Garmin, Coris

Best swimming watches to track your swim, from Garmin, Suunto and Fitbit

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s no doubt that swimming is one of the best forms of exercise you can take.

Low impact and easy on your body, it still provides you with a great opportunity to raise your heartrate, stretch and flex your body and transport your mind into another dimension.

If you’re looking to take your swimming more seriously, a dedicated swimming watch can be your best friend, allowing you to hone your technique, measure your times as well as determine how to improve when it comes to pace and stroke.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A great swimming fitness tracker will do the drill logging for you!

Best swim watches at a glance:

What is classed as a swimming watch/swim fitness tracker?

It’s worth noting that conventional smartwatches from the likes of Samsung and Apple aren’t dedicated to this kind of exercise, so won’t be featured in this list.

Likewise running watches - because although they sometimes have swim modes, they’re unlikely to be designed for swimmers in mind and can be susceptible to letting water in, rather than being truly water resistant.

In this article, we’re only interested in the watches that are totally sealed against being submerged - often with dedicated swimming functions. That’s not to say other smartwatches can’t measure swimming well, they’re just not fine-tuned for it.

The ideal swim watch will measure your stroke rate, come with a heart rate monitor chest strap, be easy to read, and - if you’re an open swimmer - come complete with GPS tracking.

Here are a handful of our favourite swimming watches on the market at the moment

Coros Vertix 2.0 Coros Vertix 2.0 £599.99 open water swimming 5/5 KEY SPECS: Batteries included Yes Screen size 1.4 Inches Display type Digital - touchscreen Dimensions L x W x H 50 x 50 x 16 millimetres Compatible devices Android, iPhoneGPS tracking Yes The Coros Vertix 2.0 is one of our all-time favourite adventure watches, so it’s worth noting that it has an excellent swim mode as well as all the other outward-bound orientated tracking it provides. It connects seamlessly to a number of different GPS technologies, so we think it’d be a great option for open water swimming, and it also boasts incredible battery life, 32GB of storage for music and maps and a bright, clear screen. It might be a bit bulky for some - it’s quite a weight on your wrist, but if you’re tracking your swims out in the open it is very much recommended. Buy now

Garmin Swim 2 Garmin Swim 2 £199.00 swim work-outs 4/5 KEY SPECS: GPS, Heart Rate Monitor compatible Special features Bluetooth, Waterproof Compatible devices: smartphones Battery cell composition Lithium-Cobalt Screen size 2.6 Centimetres Band material type Steel/Leather Human interface input Buttons It’s one of the more premium options on this list, but Garmin know a thing or two about creating niche tracking watches, and the Swim 2 is no exception to this. It’s a great GPS swimming smartwatch option - monitoring heart rate, track distance, pace, stroke count and more in both pool and open water settings. Pacing alerts, drills and dedicated workouts also allow you to track your progress efficiently and measure your improvement. One of the best options out there for dedicated swim training. Buy now

Suunto 5 Peak Suunto 5 Peak £212.00 a lightweight option 4/5 KEY SPECS: Batteries included Yes Human interface input Buttons Item dimensions L x W x H 21 x 4.3 x 1.3 centimetres Compatible devices Watch Battery life 100 Hours We’re a fan of Suunto’s ever-expanding range of mid to premium range smartwatches for workouts and training, and we think the Suunto 5 Peak is the best option if swimming’s your main sport. We like how light it feels on the wrist, the GPS works very well and we also like the fact it syncs with your swim.com profile - the largest swim training and tracking community on the web. It provides real-time swim tracking when it comes to stroke and performance, and additionally helps with interval training too. The Suunto App also shows you where you can find popular open water swim spots all over the world too - a nice touch. Buy now

Nabaiji Swimming Pool Watch SL500 Nabaiji Swimming Pool Watch SL500 £29.99 an affordable option 3/5 KEY SPECS: Waterproof Batteries included Yes Human interface input Buttons Salt water resistant Although it’s simple in its concept and doesn’t necessarily have the same tracking options as some of the smart watches or swimming watches on this list, for £30 the Nabaiji Swimming Pool watch is an excellent option. It is also incredibly simple to use - it will track strokes and swimming length for 25, 33 and 50 metre pools and has a nice no-frills, simplistic design. It’s waterproof down to 30m and it’s easy to just change the batteries in the back. No nonsense and a great buy if pool swimming is your core sport. Buy now

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 3 £149.99 everyday use 3/5 KEY SPECS: Supported applications: Weather, Reminders, Phone, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor Special feature GPS, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor Operating system Android;ios Compatible devices Smartphone Battery cell composition Lithium Ion GPS tracking Yes Fitbit hardly needs any introduction - it produces some of the most recognisable fitness trackers out there. We really liked the Versa 3 option, which is well designed, integrates perfectly with the Fitbit app and has a number of nice little features like stress management scores and menstrual health tracking in addition to its core offering. It produces good results from both swimming and normal exercise modes, and if you’re looking for a watch for everyday wear, the smart watch style notifications give you a good amount of information when you’re on the move. Buy now