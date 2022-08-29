Personalise your living room and add some welcome storage in an instant with one of these stylish coffee tables or coffee table sets

Ten great coffee tables for your home

From modern to timeless, there’s lots of types of tables to choose from to compliment your lounge - or stand out and make an impactful statement.

A coffee table is an important piece of furniture in any living room. It sets the tone of the room and is your chance to make your mark on the room and express your style choices, and it’s also a necessary piece of furniture.

When it comes to your front room, the sofa will be the first thing people notice, swiftly followed by the television, but it’s the coffee table that’s the staple of the room. It’s the place where we put our drinks down when we’re socialising, or the place our phones when we’re lounging on the sofa.

It’s also home to our remote controls or books and magazines, as well as ornaments which also make style statements and reveal our personalities.

This multi-purpose piece of furniture could also double as a dining table for those who don’t have a separate dining room, or space for one in their kitchen, or those who just enjoy having their meals in front of their favourite TV shows.

There’s a coffee table to suit all design schemes, tastes and budgets - whether your style is more industrial with metal and black frames, Scandi-chic with minimalist wood construction, modern with glass, classic oak or Art Deco-inspired with marble or intricate patterns.

We’ve got something for everyone in our product gallery below, and they can all be delivered to your door with just a few clicks.

Oxley Coffee Table, Marble Oxley Coffee Table, Marble £1995.00 Luxury 5/5 Add a bit of luxury to your home with this short gorgeous marble coffee table. It is fitted with three marble spheres and has a sleek shiny top which will glimmer on the sunlight. The coffee table mirrors styles found at the exclusive Soho House Hong Kong, and intricate veining of the marble makes each piece entirely unique so it will be a real focal point of the room. The price lowers to £1,696 if you sign up to be a member of Soho Home. For just £60 a year you will get 15% off full price products, as well as early access to sales, free UK delivery on certain items and an extra 20% off sale items. Buy now

Connelly Coffee Table, Brass & Smoked Glass Connelly Coffee Table, Brass & Smoked Glass £365.00 Glass table 4/5 The Connelly is a coffee table and high-end display case in one. It’s a place to put down your coffee cup, but also a place to present your prized possessions. There’s plenty of space for plants, books, a lamp, or ornaments thanks to the multi-level shelves. The smoked glass perfectly complements the brass frame, while the rectangular shape is classic and elegant. Buy now

Plattsburgh Coffee Table Plattsburgh Coffee Table £156.99 White table 3.5/5 This sleek white table is a great choice for the modern home, and those on a budget. The contemporary crossed legs give the table a much more expensive feel than it’s £156.99 price tag, while the refelctive stainless steel base will attract light in to the room. Self assembly is required, but it’s a straight-forward job and you’ll be able to sit back and enjoy a sense of satisfaction. Buy now

Ritz Glass Set of 2 Coffee Tables Ritz Glass Set of 2 Coffee Tables £219.00 Hotel chic 5/5 You’ll feel like you are sitting in London’s iconic hotel, The Ritz, with this circular table set. The epitome of luxe styling, the tables feature delicate metal legs and boast a stunning gold effect finish. They also have stunning tempered glass tops and make ideal statement pieces in the living room. They’ll also make your room feel bigger, thanks to the light reflecting glass. The two tables fit together neatly making for convenient storage which means they won’t take up any more space overall, but there’s extra surface available when you need it. Ideal for when you are entertaining. Buy now

Chevron 2 Drawer Coffee Table - Black/Gold Chevron 2 Drawer Coffee Table - Black/Gold £229.00 Patterned table 4.5/5 This beautiful black table oozes eye-catching style and creates the perfect way to add a statement to your living area. This coffee table features a bold black frame, and a textured gold chevron design gives the drawer fronts a glam accent that will grab the attention of those who visit. The rich gold colour tone is complimented by the metal handles and base, which also gives it a contemporary industrial feel to the piece. As an added extra, two drawers offer much needed storage, while an open newspaper shelf provides extra space for magazines, coasters and more. Buy now

Boston Natural Solid Oak & Metal 4 Drawer Coffee Table Boston Natural Solid Oak & Metal 4 Drawer Coffee Table £294.99 Oak table 4.5/5 Industrial style comes to the living room via the Boston coffee table. The beautiful solid natural oak is set off by the metal sleigh legs and accent strip, and the beauty of unique oak grain and knot patterns is set off by the metal. Made to last thanks to tried and tested carpentry, and due to the natural material the table will be individual to you. Two flat-fronted drawers each side will help keep things tidy too. You could keep your remote controls or coasters in there so it’s the oak table that really does the talking. This item requires some home assembly, but it won’t take long and you’ll soon be making use of your new piece of furniture. Buy now

Florence Dove Grey Coffee Table with 2 Drawers and Storage Shelf Florence Dove Grey Coffee Table with 2 Drawers and Storage Shelf £259.99 Grey table 4.5/5 Mirroring the high-quality craftsmanship and neutral colours of French furniture, this lovely table stands out thanks to its subtle dove grey tone and built the frame from pine. Pinewood is known for being durable, scratch-proof and shock-resistant. As an added bonus, it’s easy-to-clean and that means you will never have to worry about coffee stains again. The naturally antibacterial acacia wood retains its natural swirls and patterns for a beautiful and unique finish. The table also offers two double-sized drawers so there’s ample room to keep all of living room essentials safe and tidy, while the practical lower shelf is ideal for storing magazines, books or ornaments. Buy now

Boldin Round Nesting Tables Boldin Round Nesting Tables £583.50 Balance of styles 4.5/5 Playing on contrasts, these tables will be complimentary in a home with bolder colours, or will make a bold statement in a neutrally decorated room. It matches an elegant frame with a solid block wooden counterpart so it really is that striking piece you are looking for that is sure to get people asking just where you bought it. Delicate yet sturdy, it’s the perfect balance of styles. The tables are also part of Maisons du Monde sustainable ‘Good is beautiful’ collection which means the wood used to make them comes from responsibly managed forests - which helps to protect natural resources and biodiversity. Buy now

Bold Monkey Dope As Hell Coffee Table Bold Monkey Dope As Hell Coffee Table £539.00 Ultimate statement 5/5 Everyone you invite in to your home will say the same thing with this coffee table - wow. This is certainly one for the brave and lovers of all things quirky. A panther design adorned with a chunky necklace, either in a leopard print or pink colourway, this table is sure to get people talking. Whether this is the stand out piece of furniture in your front room, or an addition to your already eclectic collection, it’s a table that will amaze you. Buy now