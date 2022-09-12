Keep your drinks and food cool with one of these excellent cool boxes

Excellent at keeping your food and drinks fresh, crisp and cool, a cool box or cooler bag is a camping essential

Whether you are heading to the beach for a bottle of wine and some fresh strawberries, off on a camping trip, or simply need something to carry your lunch to work, a cool box or bag is a handy piece of kit to have.

They are an excellent investment to keep your food, drinks or shopping cool, and safe to eat.

Before you decide what to buy, you may want to consider its primary use. How many is it for as sizes vary considerably? A small thing often forgotten is the weight, especially if you are travelling on foot.

Best cool boxes at a glance

Cool boxes and bags vary hugely in price, size, and quality from all-singing-dancing electric cooler that plug into the mains or cigarette lighter in the car and can be used for camping, in a camper van or on a boat. These can sometimes be cumbersome to constantly move around but super to have in the back of the car on a long journey.

The litre capacity is relevant, too. An electric cool box of around 30 litres is ideal for a camping trip.

A passive cooler (non-electric) box or bag are those where the cooling comes from pre-frozen ice packs. They, too, are varied in size, style, weight and price.

All cool boxes and bags rely on insulation to make them efficient and deliver the results you need. So check out what they offer before buying. Insulation has come a long way in recent years and is super-efficient, and some coolers are so well designed they do what they say.

Some though will provide claims of extensive lengths of time for keeping the contents cool, which are true, but only as long as you never open the bag or box.

Dometic CFF 35 portable compressor cool box, 34 l Dometic CFF 35 portable compressor cool box, 34 l £636.00 essentially a transportable fridge: very impressive 5/5 Essentially the Rolls Royce of the cool box world. This portable cool box from Dometic is a serious piece of kit. The box is a generous 34 litres which takes some filling, and usefully, one-litre bottles stand upright comfortably. Though it is large, it is surprisingly light to lift when empty despite having a powerful energy-saving AC/DC built-in compressor. There are some thoughtful touches on this box, such as a double-sided opening lid, which doesn’t sound exceptionally wow, but access from both sides is handy. The carry handles are super strong and comfortable to hold, and there’s a dimmable led screen displaying the cooling temperature. Having excellent insulation, once at the optimum temperature, it holds even when left in full sun. One aspect to this box that we appreciated is how quiet it is on both mains electric and plugged into the car; this is a real bonus using in a tent, motor home or boat etc The box may be expensive compared to others, but what it delivers is beyond any we tested and definitely is one for the serious outdoor adventurist. Buy now

Red Waterproof Cooler Bag, 30 l Red Waterproof Cooler Bag, 30 l £179.95 clever and reliable 4/5 If you think style over substance is at play with Red’s cool bag, it is not. This is not only an incredibly handsome bag that also has oodles of clever, practical and unique design features. Firstly, the bag is waterproof, thanks to the Aquaseal® zip and welded seams designed to keep water in and out, so strapping it onto a surfboard or in the back of a kayak is no problem. The bag is robustly built with high-density waterproof fabric yet ever so light and comfortable to carry with its padded shoulder strap and woven carry handles, and there are pockets galore. Reassuringly, the interior is lined with food-grade BPA, keeping it free from toxins and making it easy to clean. And, best of all, the excellent insulation ensures food and drink stays cool; ours stayed cool all day despite being 25C+ outside. The lovely Red cool bag is an investment piece that should last for many years out and about on your adventures. Buy now

Outwell EcoCool electric 12v/230v cool box, 35 l EcoCool electric 12v/230v cool box, 24 l £84.00 works to keep food cool - or hot 4/5 Outwell is renowned for everything outdoors, so it was not surprising that their EcoCool box was impressive. We loved the shiny grey exterior and contrasting green handle of the sturdy 35-litre box. And, as this cool box is taller than fatter, it slips comfortably into the car’s back footwell for easy access when travelling. The box works on thermo-electrics and has a sturdy fan and conductors positioned in the lid - leaving maximum interior space for food and drink – using the latest technology for energy saving is an ECO setting on the panel. There’s a MAX switch for faster (though less energy efficient) cooling. And, at the flick of a switch, the EcoCool will also heat up. The interior compartment is divided into two with a grid and houses an ingenious (included) slim water bottle, which, when frozen, acts as an icepack to keep food cold. We really liked that the walls have antimicrobial properties The ECO is a super cool box as it both heats and cools, works on AC and DC, looks good, is light to carry, and performs well and at a price is a steal; what is not to like? Buy now

Vango Pinnacle cool box, 32L Vango Pinnacle cool box, 32L £37.99 keeping things simple 3/5 The Vango is a super straightforward cool box at a budget price, but one that delivers as some of the more expensive passive boxes but with fewer frills. With the addition of a large ice pack, the Vango promises to keep food and drink cold for up to 72 hours, thanks to its excellent insulation. We found ours faded after 24, but we frequently opened it to check, and less opening would mean more extended cooling, so maybe our fault. The Vango is strongly built and a sizeable box, too, holding a decent 32 litres. A compartment in the lid keeps bits and pieces handy, and a soft-grip handle makes carrying comfortable. If what you want is something simple and straightforward to keep your drinks or food cool when out and about, then this is the one. Buy now

Business & Pleasure Co premium cooler canvas bag, 14 l Business & Pleasure Co premium cooler canvas bag, 14 l £75.00 gorgeous and practical 3.5/5 Fourteen litres may not seem very big in size, but this lovely bag from Business and Pleasure is enormous in style. The retro striped exterior is premium umbrella canvas treated with water, mould and UV coatings and has two good-sized side pockets and a handy front one. The inside is lined with a leakproof, pretty vintage eco-friendly patterned PVC and a black recycled PVC and leather bottom, which will protect from water and sand on the beach or while picnicking. We packed a decent picnic of drinks, sandwiches and all for two into the bag, and it kept our food cold for several hours with an icepack and was so easy to carry with either the leather handle or strong canvas shoulder strap. Spots and stains can be sponge off quickly, making this not just a gorgeously pretty bag but also a practical one. Buy now