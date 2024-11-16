Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When my hairdresser recently told me that my hair was in good condition, I could barely contain my excitement at the compliment as I had consciously made an effort in the last year to pay attention to the condition of my hair.

Although I have always been told by hairdressers over the years to take care of my hair, I have to be honest and confess I never paid much attention to what they said. It wasn’t until I looked at a photograph of myself on holiday last year that I decided I needed to make a change when it came to my hair.

All I could see in the holiday photograph was the condition of my hair, I promise you I am not exaggerating. After years of simply washing my hair and blow drying it (too much!) I decided I need to take action sooner rather than later to improve the quality. I decided to think about using hair masks, yes I never used to do them recently. I am that person!

I was never a fan of hair masks until I discovered Moroccanoil Instense Hydrating Mask, available on Amazon | Marina Licht

After experimenting with a couple of hair masks, I came across one by Morccanoil that soon became a firm favourite. The one that I am a fan of is their Intense Hydrating Mask, which costs £27.85 for 250ml from Amazon and I 100% think it is worth every penny. It is described on their website as “A deep conditioning mask to help restore moisture, elasticity, and shine to dry hair. Formulated with argan oil and other nourishing ingredients.”

I generally use it once a week (if I have time) and always love the feel and look of my hair after using it. Not only does my hair feel soft, but it looks shiny too!

Now, when it comes to Barbie star Margot Robbie, she adores their Moroccanoil Treatment Original, which costs £36.45 for 100ml, also available on Amazon. Although it is pricey, I am such a fan of their mask that I can’t wait to try it!