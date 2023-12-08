Following the hair transformations of Kate Beckinsale, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Selena Gomez, all you need to know about going from dark to blonde

Expert tips on how to go from dark to blonde hair as Kate Beckinsale is latest celebrity to transform her hair (Getty)

Kate Beckinsale shocked the world recently as she was pictured with new bleach-blonde hair. The British actress, 50, looked like a completely different person (which proves the power of hair colour) as she debuted her shorter blonde bob at the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in California on Wednesday (December 6).

Kate Beckinsale is the latest celebrity to transform her dark brunette locks and head over to the blonde side - well they do say blondes have more fun. Beyoncé, Rihanna and Selena Gomez have been sporting new blonde tresses.

Whilst Queen Bey has been rocking the more platinum look and Rihanna opted for a golden blonde look Selena has kept it more low-key with some blonde highlights when she was in Paris in November.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If blonde hair is the colour of the season for celebrities who are well known for their darker locks we need to know one thing and one thing only - how can we get the look and go from dark to blonde easily with minimal damage to our hair? Time to bring in the expert.

Hair Expert Alice Dawkins, from Milk + Blush explains how to safely transition your hair from dark to blonde. Alice said: "Google searches for ‘winter blonde hair’ have increased by 53 percent in the last week, but transitioning darker hair to lighter blonde tones can be incredibly damaging if not done safely and slowly. Bleach is required to make hair lighter, and particularly dark hair may need up to strength 30 volume developer, which can leave hair prone to breakage and feeling dry, wispy, and brittle if things go wrong.”

How can you go blonde without sacrificing your hair’s health?

Alice Dawkins explains: Before you do anything, you should be absolutely sure that you’re prepared for the necessary upkeep. Blonde hair can quickly turn brassy and look damaged if not cared for properly, so looking after it is essential. This means using purple shampoos, applying plenty of hair masks and oils and minimising heat styling.

Once you’re sure, visit a professional stylist for a consultation where you can share inspirational pictures of the kind of look you want and get a better understanding of the process.

This is also an opportunity for your hairdresser to assess the health of your hair and hear more about your hair history. If your hair is heavily damaged or has a complicated colour history, the stylist may advise that going blonde is a bad idea.

Can you colour hair from dark to blonde at home?

Whatever you do, put the box dye down! Home bleaching can have disastrous results and fry your hair. Look no further than TikTok for evidence, as #bleachdisaster has over 8.9 million views. The safest way to go blonde is to do so in stages. At your first hair appointment, you will likely start with a test strand to see how your hair copes with bleach.

If it responds well, the best way to embrace some blonde for the first time is to a lighter bronde shade or mix in some highlights or opt for balayage. This is a great way to see how you will look with brighter hair, but also requires less maintenance than a full head of colour.

After that, you can schedule multiple sessions to make your hair lighter and lighter until you have reached your desired colour. Make sure to wait at least four weeks between appointments, as this will allow enough time for the hair cuticle to seal in the colour and heal. If your hair experiences any damage from the bleaching, wait longer and apply plenty of hair masks to keep strands moisturised.

How do you maintain blonde hair?