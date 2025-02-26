I tried Decathlon's VFOAM PLUS trainer - and I was shocked by them as I nearly smashed my 5k PB.

When I first tried these trainers I was looking to do a fast 5k, I didn’t think I would be nearly beating my PB - but I very nearly did in these trainers without going on many runs beforehand. The KIPRUN KD900.2 by Decathlon is the perfect trainer if you want to be smashing your PB’s and so in my opinion I think they are great for the 5k distance or intense training.

If you are into parkruns and trying to beat your PB’s every Saturday morning, then these trainers will be perfect for you. According to KIPRUN, the KD900.2 draws inspiration from their race shoe, the KD900X LD+ to deliver high-performance running shoes at a reasonable price.

The trainers have a lightweight design and the inclusion of VFOAM PLUS, the same foam used in KIPRUN’s race shoes, meaning that the KD900.2 are perfect for running fast. When I was running I could really feel how the foam was projecting me forwards and making me run faster. The trainers were also super comfy.

I tried Decathlon's VFOAM PLUS trainer - and I was shocked by them as I nearly smashed my 5k PB. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I normally wear Nikes or Hokas, so I was scared of getting blisters or the trainers not fitting properly. But the fit true to my size and I had no blisters or pain whatsoever. I was really shocked and surprised by how good these trainers were.

The trainer fits securely in the heel, midfoot, and forefoot without any discomfort. It features excellent heel bolsters with a one-directional grippy texture and a strap that attaches the tongue to the midsole which helps keep the foot securely in place.

The laces are also just right, not flimsy, which helps to keep the trainers secure on the feet. The trainers boast a thin knit-type which makes the shoe breathable and adds to the comfort. The trainers are very snug which means they are race ready.

Not only was I loving how good the trainers were when running in them, and propelling me to nearly smash my 5k PB, but I also love the price. Normally the trainer is priced at £120 but it is now 30% off meaning you can bag it for £89.99.

I also love the colours of my trainers. The colour way is a combination of cotton white and pale lilac purple which makes them really stand out and add goes with any running leggings. For women, you can also purchase the trainers in a charcoal purple and fluo flame orange. For men you can choose out of four colours.

These include the same charcoal purple and orange, fluo flame orange mixed with fluo chlorophyll green, ultra white mixed with fluo coral pink or pale mint green and fluo acid yellow. If you are looking for a trainer that will help you run fast, smash your PBs and be perfect for parkruns then look no further.