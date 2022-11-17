Fitness fanatics, your prayers have been answered: Lululemon has confirmed it will have a Black Friday sale event in 2022

The best items discounted in the Lululemon Black Friday sale 2022 - including leggings, bras, shorts and jackets.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Popular athletic apparel retailer Lululemon, which is loved by celebrities such as Olivia Wilde, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner, has confirmed that it is taking part in Black Friday this year - so you can break a sweat and not your bank account with your workout routine.

The confirmation of the 2022 Black Friday sale is big news for loyal followers of the brand as it’s like been given an early Christmas present. The sale hasn’t offically been launched yet, and it looks like we’ll have to wait until actual Black Friday on 25 November for that, but Lululemon has confirmed that prices will be slashed across women’s and men’s activewear, and even accessories.

So, whether you’re wanting to improve your existing fitness wardrobe - or you’re already thinking ahead to that January health kick - now is the time to get yourself some truly luxurious gym wear for less.

What’s on offer in the Lululemon Black Friday sale?

The Canadian brand has declared on their dedicated Black Friday page that some of their best-selling gear will soon be up for grabs at discounted prices, including women’s leggings and yoga mats. A statement on their website reads: “You name it, bestselling gear for however you choose to move will be included in our Black Friday Event”.

Lululemon athleisure usually carries a pretty expensive price tag - but in just a few days you’ll be able to bag yourself some bargains. Last year, shoppers were offered 60% off site-wide, so we’re hoping for a similar level of discount will be available across all categories this year - be it running , yoga , training , hiking , tennis , swimming or even loungewear .

There will be something for everyone, whether you have a weekly gym routine or just pop in occasionally, or you just simply want to be comfy while you go about your day-to-day. Once the Black Friday sale does officially launch, however, our advice is to be quick on getting your chosen items in your basket as the best items are sure to be a sell-out. We’ll update this article to let you know when the Lululemon Black Friday 2022 sale is live.

Are any items on offer in on the Lululemon website right now?

Lululemon do offer some discounted products throughout the year, so if you can’t wait for the Black Friday sale there are some cheaper items that you can buy right now. This is courtesy of the brand’s We Made Too Much discounted collection which is available all year round. As the name suggests, the collection is made up of lines with excess stock. The brand state that they update this collection regularly so be sure to check back to avoid missing out. Below are some of the items which are already on offer ahead of the launch of the main Black Friday sale, and to see the full range you can visit the We Made Too Much collection page.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place every year on the last Friday of November. It is a huge pre-Christmas sales event which sees numerous brands and retailers slash their prices for a limited time on some of their most sought after products. This year, Black Friday takes place on 25 November.

When it was first launched, Black Friday deals used to be just on that one dedicated day, but in recent years the sales have got longer and longer. Many retailers and brands begin their sales ahead of the day itself and have them running until later in November, or even early December.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday. As the name suggests, this is another sales event, but this one is focused on purely web-based discounts. This year, Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November.

What else can I get in the Black Friday sales?

For all the best Black Friday deals as they are launched, take a look at our dedicated Black Friday sales page.

Wunder Train Long-Line Bra - Was £58, now £34 All round wear £34.00 Buy now Buy now Available in seven different colourways, including Undertone Black Multi (pictured), Orange Frappe and Denim Wash Print Autumn Red Black, this bra has been created to combine support and coverage. High intensity workouts will feel a breeze when you’re wearing this as it’s made from highly breathable fabric and will give you all the support you need. Was £58, now priced between £34 and £39 depending on colour chosen.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25” - was £88 now £54 Simple but effective £54.00 Buy now Buy now These simple looking yoga pants are anything but. They feature a waistband which lies flat and won’t dig in so you can be sure of staying comfortable all throughout your workout, and there’s also a hidden waistband pocket to keep your valuables safe. As they are available in neutral shades such as prosecco, (pictured), they are very easy to pair with any other workout gear you have. They were supposedly a favourite of Meghan Markle, so it’s easy to see why they are a brand bestseller. Was £88, now priced between £54 and £69 depending on colour chosen. Colours available also include Pink Savannah, Tidewater Teal and Moonlit Magenta.

lululemon Align Tank Top - was £45, now £29 Stylish and functional £29.00 Buy now Buy now Who says workout gear can’t be pretty and stylish? You certainly get the best of both worlds which this fabulous tank top. The tight fit contours your body for a flattering fit, while the built-in shelf bra gives added support and coverage so you can still feel secure and comfortable while you are moving. On top of all that, the material it’s made of is so buttery-soft, it feels weightless. Available in three colours, including Cheetah Camo Antique White Multi (pictured), and priced between £29 and £34 depending on the colour chosen.

Pack It Up Backpack 21L - was £108, now £79 Must have accessory £79.00 Buy now Buy now A lovely bag is an essential accessory for your trips to the gym - and this one has everything you need. From workday to weekend, this backpack has all the pockets you need to hold your essentials plus a little bit extra. The exterior zipper opens up for extra ventilation which will be really useful for your used workout gear, while the interior pockets are needed to keep your valuables safe and hidden from sight. There’s also a padded pocket which fits a 16” laptop, so you can easily go from work to gym - or vice versa if you’re a morning person. Available in two colours: Pink Clay/Rover and Black.

Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4” Special Edition - was £58, now £29 Ease of movement £29.00 Buy now Buy now These fun gym shorts feature a ribbed waistband, perforated panels, and a breezy mesh fabric liner so you can move, stretch and bend with ease. There’s a discreet zippered pocket in the seam for small items, such as your gym locker key or that all important but often forgetten hair tie. The continuous drawcord asures you will have a secure fit and reflective details will mean you can easily be seen in low lit areas. Available in two colours: Paint Glide Warp Multi/Chrome (pictured) and Scream Green Light, and priced at £29 or £39 depending on the colour chosen.

Pack It Down Long Jacket - was £228, now £154 Lovely outwear £154.00 Buy now Buy now Layering season is here, and this sleek and stylish jacket is perfect for tat. Wear this packable, travel-friendly down jacket on its own or under a jumper for added warmth. The slim fit skims your body and there’s a removable hood which will take you from the dry but cooler spring days to the wet winter days. The easy-access exterior pocket has a hidden phone sleeve so you can keep your valauble gadget safe when you’re out and about. It’s water resistant and windproof but also has 700-fill-power goose which provides lightweight warmth. Available in the beautiful, fresh blue linen colour pictured.