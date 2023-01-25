Say ‘I love you’ with these wonderful M&S hampers

A range of special Valentine’s hampers are available from Marks and Spencer for Valentine’s Day 2023.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

“The people who give you their food, give you their heart,” so the saying goes, and we heartily agree. Sharing delicious food and drink with someone you care about is one of life’s purest pleasures.

With that in mind, Marks and Spencer have put together a selection of food and drink gifts - ideal for spoiling your sweetheart, sharing with a beloved friend or gifting a family member you care about on Valentine’s Day .

We’ve perused the options and found something to tantalise everyone - vegetarians, vegans, those who love a drink, teetotalers, meatlover. M&S favourties Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar have been given a romantic makeover for February 14. Or if you want to push the boat out, there’s decadent champagne and chocolates.

We’ve chosen some of our favourite presents from the collection, but you can see the full M&S Valentine’s hamper selection online.

Once you’ve got your Valentine’s gift sorted, you will need to turn your attention to a card for your loved one. We’ve got you covered there too and put together a selection of the best Valentine’s cards to buy - and even given you inspiration for what to write in your card.

Afternoon Tea Letterbox Gift £ 18.00 Buy now Buy now If your loved one loves all things sweet then this is the perfect hamper for them. Handily, it will fit through the letterbox so you don’t have to worry about the recipient being in to receive their gift. Please note, all items will have a minimum of two days of shelf life on receipt. This hamper contains: 2 x Victoria Sandwich (75g)

All Butter Milk Viennese Chocolate Dipped Fingers (135g)

Luxury Gold Tea Bags (16 Bags)

2 x Chocolate Brownies (112g)

2 x Carrot Cake Walnuts (75g)

All Butter Shortbread Fingers (84g)

Gin Pairing & Nibbles Gift Set £ 38.00 Buy now Buy now For those who like to relax at the end of the day with a G&T. The classic London Dry Gin balances seven botanicals and the finest British grain spirits, while the Light Pink Grapefruit Tonic Water is sweet and tangy. This hamper contains: London Dry Gin (700ml) (Alcohol content- 40%)

Light Pink Grapefruit Tonic Water (500ml)

Salted Pretzel Thins (80g)

Wooden Gift Box

Percy Pig™ Letterbox Gift £ 18.00 Buy now Buy now Percy Pig is ready to send some love to your other half or a little one in your life with this sweet pink hamper. There’s a yummy selection of sweets and a plush little Percy for them to keep as a reminder of your love. All of this comes displayed in an exclusive reusable tote bag. This hamper contains: Percy Plush

Percy Pig™ Phizzy pig tails (170g)

Percy Pig™ (170g)

Party Percy™ (150g)

Percy Tote Bag

The Belgian Chocolate Gift Bag £ 30.00 Buy now Buy now We all know someone who is a choc-a-holic, and if it’s your love then they’ll be overjoyed to receive this gift bag.A sumptuous selection of Belgian chocolates. . This hamper contains: Belgian Chocolate Biscuits (400g)

Belgian Chocolate Classics (194g)

Belgian Cocoa Dusted Chocolate Truffles (260g)

Belgian Milk, Dark & White Flaked Chocolate Truffles (200g)

Moët et Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne - Single Bottle £ 39.00 Buy now Buy now Moët is an iconic champagne, ideal if you want a bottle of something extra special to treat your beloved.

Colin The Caterpillar™ Letterbox Gift £ 18.00 Buy now Buy now This fun and brightly coloured hamper will bring a smile to your loved one’s face. Filled with delicious treats including button biscuits, giant chocolate faces, rainbow fruit gums, sours and softies, all themed around M&S’s legendary Colin the caterpillar character. This will fit through the letterbox too. This hamper contains: Colin the Caterpillar™ Button Biscuits (107g)

2 x Colin the Caterpillar™ Face (40g)

Rainbow Colin the Caterpillar™ (150g)

2 x Veggie Colin the Caterpillar™ fruit gums (170g)

Veggie Colin the Caterpillar™ sour fruit gums (170g)

Colin Softies (150g)

The Italian Collection Hamper £ 80.00 Buy now Buy now Transport your taste-buds to Italy with this large hamper. Groaning with traditional Italian sweet treats, as well as a selection of soft and alcoholic drinks, you and your partner can enjoy a holiday in your living room with these tasty treats. This hamper contains: Prosecco (75cl) (Alcohol content- 11%)

Found Nerello Cappuccio Red Wine (75cl) (Alcohol content- 12.50%)

Italian Amaretti Biscuits (220g)

Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Crème (360g)

Italian Pistachio Nougat (150g)

Italian Dessert Chocolate Assortment (500g)

Italian Roast and ground coffee (227g)

Italian Chocolate Assortment (300g)

Wicker Basket