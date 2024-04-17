Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, or Princess Amalia as she is better known, is set to attend her first state banquet at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam tonight. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are in the Netherlands for a two day state visit.

King Felipe of Spain has granted Princess Amalia the Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic, and according to Hello! Magazine, “The Spanish civil order is given to people for their services to Spain, or for their promotion of international relations and cooperation with other nations.

“A state bulletin dated from last week showed Felipe's wish to grant the honour to Amalia, as she is more commonly known, as a sign of his appreciation for the 20-year-old princess.

Although the future Dutch Queen, Princess Amalia is now living in the Netherlands, she lived in Spain for a year due to reported security and kidnapping threats. The BBC reported that “When the threats emerged in autumn 2022, Princess Amalia moved home from her student accommodation in Amsterdam. She has now resumed her studies there.

The BBC has approached the Dutch government's information service, which handles the Royal Household's communications, but it rarely comments on such issues. However, sources have also confirmed details of the princess's stay in Spain to Dutch press agency ANP.”

The 20 year old Princess Amalia is studying politics, psychology, law, and economics at the University of Amsterdam. The Princesses' full name is Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria and she is first in line to the Dutch throne. She is the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima and was born in The Hague on 7 December 2003.

