Ceremonial welcome for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan at start of UK visit
The King and Queen welcomed their guests - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Horse Guards Parade, showcasing some of the nation's most esteemed regiments.
The Prince of Wales escorted the emperor and empress from their overnight accommodation, arriving nearly 10 minutes late in chauffeur-driven cars.
Notably absent from the state visit was the Princess Royal, who remained in the hospital for a second night after sustaining minor head injuries and a concussion, reportedly from being kicked by a horse at her Gatcombe Park estate.
The three-day state visit coincides with a General Election. During Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, no state visits occurred simultaneously with a general election.
A Japanese foreign ministry official said the visit was not political and aimed to foster "friendly relations across generations" between Japan's imperial family and the British royal family. In 2017, a Spanish state visit by King Felipe VI was swiftly rescheduled due to a snap election in the UK, following an agreement between the late Queen and King Felipe.
A Palace spokesperson noted that this week's programme had been "slightly adapted" due to the pre-election period of sensitivity.
Missing elements include the customary Downing Street talks with the Prime Minister, a speech to the Palace of Westminster by the visiting head of state, and meetings with opposition leaders.
On the parade ground, a guard of honour formed by the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards awaited, with the Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry and their impressive Shire Drum Horses leading four divisions of the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.
In the background, a 41-gun royal salute was fired from Green Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, with the same number of volleys fired by the Honourable Artillery Company at the Tower of London.
The Japanese national anthem played, and the Emperor, accompanied by the King, inspected the guard of honour. The King, dressed in a morning suit and top hat, briefly removed his hat as a mark of respect when passing the regimental colours.
Observing from the pavilion were the royal women, including the Queen in an Anna Valentine dress and Philip Treacy hat, and the empress, along with dignitaries such as Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Home Secretary James Cleverly, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
The welcome ceremony concluded with a traditional carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, where a private lunch was scheduled. The two heads of state sat together in the lead coach, followed by Camilla and the empress, who wore a face mask as a precaution due to her allergy to horse hair.
