Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark’s eldest daughter Princess Isabella is seen holding a mobile phone in photos to mark her 18th birthday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official photographs of Denmark’s Princess Isabella in honour of her 18th birthday were taken by Steen Evald and show the Princess in a striking orange dress and tiara, looking very regal. The caption shared on Instagram reads: "18 years ago today Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella was born.”

“The birthday itself is marked with the publication of the Princess's first official gala portraits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The princess is photographed in the Knight's Hall of Frederick VIII's Palace in Amalienborg, and on the portraits Her Royal Highness wears the Order of the Elephant with a star chest, a turquoise and diamonds turquoise and a miniature Order portrait of her father, His Majesty the King.”

However, it is not these photos that have caused a stir, but the photograph also shared on social media of the Princess in the same dress and tiara, but this time holding her mobile phone. The photograph was taken by her mother Queen Mary of Denmark.Some have hailed it as a modern touch, one fan wrote: “Cool with the meeting between the gala dress, tradition and then modern life 🤩.”

Another royal fan wrote: “Mega cool picture♥️ Real eyes, real smile, real young with the mobile in hand. Absolutely perfect 😍,” whilst another commented" Love everything about it. The big, beautiful smile, the fantastic dress and all the jewelry - and then a typical teenager's indispensable companion: an iPhone 😍😊.”

Although there were some fans of the mobile photo, there were others on social media who were less enamoured with it. One X user wrote: "This is bizarre…. Can’t decide if it’s pro or anti-modern phone addiction. Is this ‘the ultimate modern princess’ or a depressing indictment of modern culture?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I personally am not a fan of the photo and don’t see Isabella as the ‘ultimate modern princess’ but agree that it is a ‘depressing indictment of modern culture.’ Any parent will tell you that it is almost impossible to pry a mobile phone out of the hands of a teenager, particularly when it comes to a family photograph.

Rather than looking modern, I think the mobile phone alongside the tiara and regal dress looks peculiar and doesn’t make the Princess more accessible and just ‘like any other teenager.’ After all, how many teenagers do you know who pose for their 18th birthday in a tiara and evening dress? I understand the sentiment of adding the phone to make her appear more ‘modern’ but unfortunately, in my opinion, the outfit with the phone makes her look even more removed from everyday life.