Queen Sonja of Norway was airlifted from the royal cabin in central Norway and taken to Oslo University Hospital.

Queen Sonja of Norway has been released from Oslo University Hospital after being airlifted there from the royal cabin in central Norway. The 87-year old was rushed to Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, via air ambulance, after suffering from breathing difficulties.

The Norwegian Royal Household released a statement which read: "Her Majesty the Queen has been discharged from the National Hospital. The Queen was admitted due to shortness of breath.

"Investigations have shown that the situation has normalized. The Queen is on sick leave for the rest of the week."

In January of this year, Queen Sonja of Norway was admitted to hospital and had a pacemaker fitted. She was hospitalised on Saturday (January 11) with a skiing-related injury, the royal household revealed.

Queen Sonja of Norway released from hospital after breathing difficulties, is there a TV drama about her?

Queen Sonja of Norway’s husband King Harald of Norway has also been fitted with a pacemaker. Before he received a permanent pacemaker, King Harald had fallen ill whilst he was on a private holiday with his wife Queen Sonja when they were on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi. Whilst he was there, he had a temporary pacemaker fitted due to a low heart rate.

King Harald of Norway was also admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties in October 2020 and had an operation to replace a heart valve, but despite his health issues, the King reportedly has no plans to abdicate.

A drama featuring the romance between Queen Sonja of Norway and King Harald of Norway called The Commoner is available to watch on Prime Video but it is not available to watch in the UK. A synopsis for it reads: “Four part series. For nine years, the Norwegian Crown Prince Harald and commoner Sonja Haraldsen fight for their right to marry, but the decision lies with King Olav. The Norwegian constitution bars Harald from marrying without royal consent, risking the monarchy’s collapse. Defying tradition, the couple stands against the royal court, government, and press—all for love.”