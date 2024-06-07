Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olivia Henson wore a dress by British designer Emma Victoria Payne for her wedding to the Duke of Westminster.

All eyes were on Olivia Henson as she arrived at Chester Cathedral to marry the Duke of Westminster. She wore a bespoke bridal gown by British designer Emma Victoria Payne and the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara that has been in the Grosvenor family since 1906 when it was created.

Olivia Henson’s wedding gown made sure it had a ‘something old’ element to it as it featured edgings from her great great grandmother’s veil as well as delicate floral motifs. The gown which featured a bias cut skirt, had a keyhole back, gathered sleeves and a pleated waistband. For her ‘something blue’ Olivia chose velvet blue shoes

Olivia Henson arrived at Chester Cathedral on the arm of her father, Rupert Henson, a senior account manager. Her mother is Caroline, who according to Marie Claire, is a scion of the Hoare banking family and the Marquess of Bristol.

Every element of Olivia Henson’s bridal look had been meticulously thought about and her veil featured both her wedding date and personalised initials. Although Olivia Henson has been compared to Catherine, Princess of Wales, their bridal looks were vastly different.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose a gown by Alexander McQueen that was designed by Sarah Burton and was very reminiscent of Hollywood actress Grace Kelly’s bridal dress when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco. One thing that both Olivia and the then Kate Middleton had in common when it came to their wedding dresses was that they both chose British designers.

So, who is Emma Victoria Payne?

As a former bridal editor, I am very familiar with the name of bridal designer Emma Victoria Payne, known as EVP, who has a boutique on Beauchamp Place in London’s Knightsbridge. She grew up in Hertfordshire and according to her website, “was given her first sewing machine at the age of eight and adored making things.”

