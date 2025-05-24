Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second baby.

Congratulations are in order for Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicolas Bagory on the news that they are expecting their second baby. A statement was shared on Instagram which read: “🍼 Communication of the Court Marshal

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great pleasure of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mister Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child.

“Birth is scheduled for fall.”

Following the royal birth announcement, fans have been quick to share their reactions. One fan said: “Congratulations to Princess Alexandra ❤️❤️❤️,” whilst another said: “Congratulations! May this new life be filled with love, health and blessings.”

Fans react to Royal baby news as official statement is shared on social media. Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory leave their religious wedding on April 29, 2023 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Princess Alexandra, 34, and husband Nicolas are parents to a daughter, Victoire, who was born in May 2024. When Victoire was born, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg released a statement which read: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris. Both mother and child are doing well."

In December 2023, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that the couple were expecting their first baby, the statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the immense joy to announce that Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child."

"The birth is planned for spring. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess along with members of both families unite in this great happiness."

Princess Alexandra’s first pregnancy announcement was shared only months after the couple wed at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France. Amongst the guests at the wedding included Princess Alexandra’s siblings, Prince Guillaume, 42, Prince Félix, 39, Prince Louis, 37, and Prince Sébastien, 31.

Who is Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg?

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg’s parents is the fourth child and only daughter of Their Royal Highnesses, The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

According to the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg’s website, “Princess Alexandra Joséphine Teresa Charlotte Marie Wilhelmine, Princess of Luxembourg, Princess of Nassau and Bourbon-Parma, was born at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg on February 16, 1991.”

When Princess Alexandra got engaged, a statement was released which read: Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory.

"Born on November 11, 1988, Mr Bagory grew up in Brittany. After studying political science and classics, he now works in the creation of social and cultural projects. The wedding will take place in the spring.

"The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."