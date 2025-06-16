The late Queen Elizabeth II was renowned for her love of horse racing and was often accompanied by her eldest son to Royal Ascot.

Although the late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of horse racing, does her son, the now King Charles share the same passion? It has recently been revealed that King Charles is set to attend every day of Royal Ascot 2025.

A source told The Sun that “Camilla has been passionate about horse racing for many years but the King has surprised himself by how much he enjoys it.

“It is an opportunity to catch up with guests and show support for the horse racing industry.”

Although King Charles’s brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Prince William, the Prince of Wales appeared on horseback at Trooping the Colour 2025 over the weekend, King Charles was not able to do the same as he is still undergoing treatment for cancer.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch from the Royal Box during Day Five of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

In 2023, The Telegraph reported that “While the late Queen was alive, publicly at least, it was not even entirely clear which members of the Royal family might take on her support for the sport.”

However, although it might not have been initially expected, it would seem that King Charles has inherited his love of horse racing and is expected to have two horses running at Royal Ascot 2025.

The Sun reported that “His horse The King’s Falcon could be a shrewd bet after the three-year-old gelding won at Carlisle two weeks ago.”

When it comes to King Charles’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, she first attended Royal Ascot when she was Princess Elizabeth and her last appearance was in 2021. On the Royal Family’s website it says that “The Queen's first pony was given to her by her grandfather King George V - a Shetland called Peggy, marking the beginning of a lifelong love of horses.

“Her Majesty became hugely knowledgeable as a rider, owner and breeder of horses and her passion for them was evident at the race meetings she attended publicly, which regularly included the Derby at Epsom and Royal Ascot, a Royal occasion since 1711.”

When is Royal Ascot 2025?

Royal Ascot 2025 begins on Tuesday, June 17 and ends on Saturday June 21.

ITV will carry live coverage of the famous festival all week long. All 35 races will be available to watch live.

