The most glamourous week in horse racing kicks off soon with the return of the Royal Ascot festival.

A quarter of a million people are expected to take in the famous races at Berkshire’s Ascot Racecourse. Those in attendance will include King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are reportedly set to enjoy the full five-day schedule at the Royal Ascot festival.

With a prize purse of £10 million to be shared between the winners of each race, the Royal Ascot festival is one of the most anticipated events in the horse racing calendar. Here’s everything you ned to know ahead of the big event, including timings and how to tune in to live races.

When does Royal Ascot begin?

Royal Ascot will begin on Tuesday, June 17 with the first race of the festival beginning at 2.30pm. Royal Ascot will come to a close on Saturday, June 21.

Royal Ascot 2025 takes place this week. | AFP via Getty Images

What does the race schedule look like for Royal Ascot 2025?

There will be seven races on each day of Royal Ascot, beginning at 2.30pm and ending with the final race at 6.10pm. The Royal Procession, which will see King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Ascot Racecourse, will begin at 2pm each day. The full race schedule can be seen below for each day:

Tuesday, June 17

2.30pm - The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), Straight Mile

- The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), Straight Mile 3.05pm - The Coventry Stakes (Group 2), Six Furlongs

- The Coventry Stakes (Group 2), Six Furlongs 3.40pm - The King Charles III Stakes (Group 1 ), Five Furlongs

- The King Charles III Stakes (Group 1 Five Furlongs 4.20pm - The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1), 3 colts, Round (Old) Mile

- The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1), 3 colts, Round (Old) Mile 5.00pm - The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100), Two Miles, Four Furlongs

- The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100), Two Miles, Four Furlongs 5.35pm - The Wolferton Stakes (Listed), One Mile, Two Furlongs

- The Wolferton Stakes (Listed), One Mile, Two Furlongs 6.10pm - The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), One Mile, Six Furlongs

Wednesday, June 18

2.30pm - The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2), Five Furlongs

- The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2), Five Furlongs 3.05pm - The Queen’s Vase (Group 2), One Mile, Six Furlongs

- The Queen’s Vase (Group 2), One Mile, Six Furlongs 3.40pm - The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), Round (Old) Mile

- The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), Round (Old) Mile 4.20pm - The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1), One Mile, Two Furlongs

- The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1), One Mile, Two Furlongs 5.00pm - The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open), Straight Mile

- The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open), Straight Mile 5.35pm - The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Straight Mile

- The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Straight Mile 6.10pm - The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed), Five Furlongs

Thursday, June 19

2.30pm - The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), Five Furlongs

- The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), Five Furlongs 3.05pm - The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), One Mile, Four Furlongs

- The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), One Mile, Four Furlongs 3.40pm - The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2), One Mile, Four Furlongs

- The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2), One Mile, Four Furlongs 4.20pm - The Gold Cup (Group 1), Two Miles, Four Furlongs

- The Gold Cup (Group 1), Two Miles, Four Furlongs 5.00pm - The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Straight Mile

- The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Straight Mile 5.35pm - The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3), One Mile, Two Furlongs

- The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3), One Mile, Two Furlongs 6.10pm - The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Seven Furlongs

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Royal Ascot 2025. | Getty Images

Friday, June 20

2.30pm - The Albany Stakes (Group 3), Six Furlongs

- The Albany Stakes (Group 3), Six Furlongs 3.05pm - The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), Six Furlongs

- The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), Six Furlongs 3.40pm - The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), One Mile, Four Furlongs

- The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), One Mile, Four Furlongs 4.20pm - The Coronation Stakes (Group 1), Round (Old) Mile

- The Coronation Stakes (Group 1), Round (Old) Mile 5.00pm - The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Straight Mile

- The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Straight Mile 5.35pm - The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), One Mile, Four Furlongs

- The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), One Mile, Four Furlongs 6.10pm - The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), Five Furlongs

Saturday, June 21

2.30pm - The Chesham Stakes (Listed), Seven Furlongs

- The Chesham Stakes (Listed), Seven Furlongs 3.05pm - The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2), One Mile, Four Furlongs

- The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2), One Mile, Four Furlongs 3.40pm - The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1), Six Furlongs

- The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1), Six Furlongs 4.20pm - The Jersey Stakes (Group 3), Seven Furlongs

- The Jersey Stakes (Group 3), Seven Furlongs 5.00pm - The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-110), Six Furlongs

- The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-110), Six Furlongs 5.35pm - The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), One Mile, Two Furlongs

- The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105), One Mile, Two Furlongs 6.10pm - The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2), Two Miles, Six Furlongs

Is Royal Ascot 2025 on TV?

It has been confirmed that ITV will carry live coverage of the famous festival all week long. All 35 races will be available to watch live.

Coverage will be shown on ITV1 and STV from 1.30pm each day, with coverage moving over to ITV4 from 6pm for the final race of the day. You can also watch live on streaming platforms ITVX and STV player. ITV4 will also carry The Opening Show, a preview of the upcoming race day, from 9.30am until 10.30am each morning of the festival.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch live coverage on Sky Sports Racing. The channel will show uninterrupted coverage from 1.30pm each day, with the Raceday Preview programme also available from 10.30am each morning.