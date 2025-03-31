King Charles III is driven by car from Clarence House, his London home, along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace. | PA

The King’s diary will be back to normal this week after a health scare caused by the side effects of his cancer treatment shocked the nation.

The King is preparing for a working week following his short stay in hospital a few days ago after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the coming days and is expected to begin his week at Windsor Castle, it is understood.

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.

Charles was pictured smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London on Friday where he spent the night with the Queen following the “minor bump” in his cancer journey.

The King cancelled a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday to prioritise his recovery, after experiencing temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic on Thursday morning that required a short period of hospital observation that day.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

The King first revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 returned to public duties three months later.

In December 2024, it was confirmed that King Charles would continue with his cancer treatment in 2025 but palace sources said that “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”