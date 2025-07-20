Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud was involved in a horror crash in London in 2005 when he was just 15 years old.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud, known as the ‘Sleeping Prince’ has died at the age of 36 after being in a coma for 20 years. The royal was just 15 when he was involved in a horror crash in London in 2005,

The car crash took place when Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud was studying at college in London, he suffered a brain haemorrhage and internal bleeding and was transferred to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, where he remained in a coma until his death.

His father Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud never gave up hope that his son would recover and Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud became known as the ‘Sleeping Prince’ as he was kept on a ventilator in the hospital, but never regained full consciousness.

Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Sau confirmed his son’s death on X and wrote: “With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today.”

Tributes have been paid to the Prince on Instagram, one fan wrote: “As a Saudi, I grew up knowing the story of the Sleeping Prince. His father didn’t keep him alive to prolong suffering — he did it out of deep love and faith. He visited him daily, read to him, shaved his beard, and believed in every small sign of life. For 20 years, he never gave up hope. That’s not pain — that’s pure love. Please don’t judge what you don’t understand.”

Another person wrote: “Wow! His father didn’t have the heart to let him go! He was living in hope for 20 years!,” while another commented that “I am sorry for their loss. I am sure they never gave up hope.”

The X account called WAJD ROYALS shared the news of the Prince’s passing and wrote: “The passing of his Royal Highness Prince-Al Waleed bin Talal bin Ablulaziz Al Saud, after spending more than 21 years in a deep coma, during which he became known as ‘The Sleeping Prince,’ following a tragic accident in 2005.

“Prince Al-Waleed turned 36 years old on April 18, 2025, while his family and loved ones continued to hold hope for his recovery. Sadly, he passed away today after a long journey of suffering and patience.