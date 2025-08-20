In December 2022, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol collapsed as a result of a heart condition.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol known as ‘Princess Bha,’ 45, has been in a coma for three years since collapsing in December 2022 as a result of a heart condition. The Princess is being treated at Chulalongkorn Red Cross Hospital in Bangkok.

In a statement, the Thai royal family has released a statement following an update from the princess’s medical team at the hospital and said that they have "detected a severe infection in the bloodstream, leading them to administer antibiotics and medication to stimulate blood pressure in order to maintain stable levels."

“The doctors have reported that the Princess’ lungs and kidneys have been functioning with support from medical devices and medication.”

Since the Princess has been hospitalised, the Thai royal family has only released four statements in nearly three years. Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol is the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Soamsawali Kitiyakara.

Thailand’s Royal Family gives update on Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol who has been in a coma for three years. Well-wishers bow in front of an image of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on December 16, 2022. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Princess lost consciousness after training her dog for a championship in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province and was flown to Bangkok to hospital once her condition had stabilised. The Princess was a former Thai ambassador to Austria and had worked on projects with the United Nations, including advocating for women’s rights.

Although Thai tradition favours a male heir, it was thought before she was hospitalised that Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol may have been considered a successor to her father. At present, it is thought that Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, 20, his youngest son from his marriage to third wife , Srirasmi Suwadee, may take the throne after the passing of his father.

In 2023, Vacharaesorn and Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, estranged sons of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn spoke to the media in Bangkok after making a return to their country after fleeing to the UK with their mother, Yuvadhida Polpraserth, the King’s second wife. Yuvadhida Polpraserth's sons fled to the UK and later the United States when they were reportedly banished.

When he returned, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse said: “I am delighted to return to Thailand, I have been warmly welcomed. I have been away for a long time, 27 years.”

CNN reported that “Vacharaesorn, his mother and siblings were estranged after the separation and he does not hold a formal royal title.”