Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it comes to family birthdays, May is a busy month for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Princess Charlotte turns nine on May 2 and the couple recently celebrated the birthday of their youngest son, Prince Louis, who turned six on April 23.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to release a new photograph on May 2 to mark the occasion of Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday and it is likely that it will be taken by Catherine, Princess of Wales. The birthday photo of Prince Louis that was released was taken by her and alongside the smiling picture of Prince Louis was the message: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine, Princess of Wales released a video statement revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and said that it had been a “huge shock” after an “incredibly tough couple of months.”

The Princess of Wales also revealed that “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” She also added: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them,and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Before the Princess of Wales put out the video statement, the couple had faced intense public scrutiny and speculation regarding her health and was forced to apologise earlier in the month after she admitted to editing a Mother’s Day image of her with her three children. She revealed that “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

This week, the Prince of Wales has been in Newcastle to officially open the newly-built James’ Place, a men’s crisis centre. He was joined on the visit by Care Mountbatten, Marchioness of Milford Haven, the founder of James’ Place. After the tragic death of her son, James Wentworth-Stanley who took his own life and was unable to access crucial help, she founded James’ Place in 2008.