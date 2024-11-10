Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Royal family gathered earlier today to pay their respects to the nation’s war dead in the annual Remembrance Sunday event in central London.

King Charles, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales were all in attendance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall for the traditional memorial service held in memory of armed forces veterans who gave their life for the country. Politicians such as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch were also in attendance, alongside thousands of serving and retired armed forces members.

King Charles, Prince William and the Princess of Wales were all in attendance for Remembrance Sunday events. | James Manning/PA Wire

The King was the first to lay the traditional wreaths at the Cenotaph memorial, with others such as Starmer and Badenoch following suit. A two minute-silence was observed as part of the commemorations.

Dressed in military garb, King Charles held back tears as he led the annual service. The 75-year-old, who will celebrate his 76th birthday on Thursday (November 14), added a message on his wreath that read: "In grateful remembrance of your service and sacrifice, Charles R."

Prince William was next to lay a wreath at the ceremony, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Major Ollie Plunket, the Queen’s equerry laying her wreath on her behalf. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday (November 9) that Camilla would not be in attendance for Remembrance events after being diagnosed with a chest infection earlier this week.

Kate was supported by the Duchess of Edinburgh during her gradual return to royal duties. | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales made a rare royal appearance as she watched on from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office building alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh while her husband and father-in-law laid the wreaths at the monument. It was announced earlier this week that Kate would be taking part in Remembrance Day events after an extended hiatus due to her cancer diagnosis.

Kate has made a gradual return to royal duties after completing her treatment, with her first notable appearance coming during Trooping The Colour in June. She also made an appearance alongside Prince William and King Charles at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.