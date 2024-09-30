Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince Harry will be at the WellChild awards ceremony in London, but it is not yet known if he will visit his father King Charles at Balmoral.

Earlier this month, the WellChild Awards took to Instagram to say“We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with @gsk on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

It is not yet known where Prince Harry will be staying on his visit to the UK. When he came back for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, he reportedly stayed with his uncle Earl Spencer at Althorp.

Prince William also attended the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, but according to reports, the brothers did not speak. It is not yet known whether Prince Harry will meet up with his brother on this occasion, but it is thought to be very unlikely.

As for whether Prince Harry will see King Charles, the monarch is currently spending time at his Balmoral home, so Prince Harry will have to travel to Scotland if he wants to see his father. The last time Prince Harry is believed to have seen King Charles is when he flew back in February after King Charles publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Harry will be at the WellChild Awards without his wife, Meghan Markle. He has been patron of the charity for the past 15 years.

Prince Harry was in the UK for the WellChild Awards when it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral, but did not attend the awards ceremony. When he attended last year, he said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."