All of the essential information ahead of the World Snooker Masters quarter-final, semi-final and final.

World snooker number one Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Ding Junhui 6-3 in the first round of The Masters 2024

The business end of the World Snooker Masters is approaching with the quarter-finals now just hours away.

It has already been a fascinating tournament with supporters at Alexandra Palace already witnessing a number of memorable contests between some of the greatest players in the world of snooker. Reigning champions Judd Trump got the defence of his title underway with a thrilling 6-5 win against Kyren Wilson on Tuesday and Barry Hawkins produced an accomplished performance to see off Neil Robertson with a 6-3 win.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's attempts to add the Masters title to the UK Championship title he won in December started with a 6-3 win over Ding Junhui, the same player he defeated in that final last month. Ali Carter and Shaun Murphy also progressed with wins over Mark Williams and Zhang Anda respectively.

With the final four days of the tournament approaching, we look at everything you need to know ahead of the Masters quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

What is the prize money for the 2024 Masters?

Of the total prize pot of £725,000, the winner of this year's Masters will take home £250,000. The runner-up picks up £100,000 and the two losing semi-finals are awarded £60,000. First round and quarter-final losers will win £15,000 and £30,000 respectively, and the highest break of the tournament is also awarded £15,000.

Who will meet in the 2024 Masters Quarter-Finals?

The quarter-finals of the competition will get underway on Thursday afternoon with what looks to be a thrilling contest between the legendary Ronnie O'Sullivan and European Masters champion Barry Hawkins, who saw off Neil Robertson in the last round. That is set to take place at 1pm and that will precede the second last-eight clash as Jack Lisowski meets Shaun Murphy, which will get underway at 7pm.

The last two quarter-finals will take place on Friday and reigning Masters champions Judd Trump takes on world number ten Ali Carter at 1pm. The makeup of the final quarter-final is yet to be decided with two First Round matches taking place on Wednesday. The winner of an intriguing afternoon match between Mark Allen and John Higgins will face the winner of the evening session clash between Mark Selby and Robert Milkins.

Where can I watch the 2024 Masters Quarter-Finals?

The coverage of the tournament has been shared between BBC, Eurosport and Discovery+. The afternoon sessions containing Thursday's meeting between O'Sullivan and Hawkins and Friday's match between Trump and Carter will be shown on BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+.

The evening sessions are being shown on BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+, which is where you can find Lisowski v Murphy on Thursday and the final quarter final on Friday night.

When do the semi-finals and final of the 2024 Masters take place?

