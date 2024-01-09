Masters Snooker 2024: how to watch on live TV, full BBC and iPlayer schedule - date and time of the final
Full BBC TV and iPlayer schedule for The Masters Snooker 2024 coverage
The Snooker Masters 2024 is in full swing at Alexandra Palace, with the reigning world champion Luca Brecel suffering a blistering defeat in the opening match of the tournament.
Today English players Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson, will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals, whilst Australian Neil Robertson takes on England’s Barry Hawkins in the evening session.
You can watch the full tournament in the UK for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer - this is the full schedule for the Masters 2024:
When is The Masters 2024 on TV?
- First Round, Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski: Sunday January 7, 1pm, BBC Two
- First Round, Shaun Murphy v Zhang Anda, Sunday January 7, 1pm, BBC Two
- First Round, Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui, Monday January 8, 1pm, BBC Two
- First Round, Mark Williams v Ali Carter, Monday January 8, 7pm, BBC Two
- First Round, Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson: Tuesday January 9, 1pm, BBC Two
- First Round, Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins, Tuesday January 9, 7pm, BBC iPlayer
- First Round, Mark Allen v John Higgins: Wednesday January 10, 1pm, BBC Two
- First Round, Mark Selby v Robert Milkins: Wednesday January 10, 7pm, BBC iPlayer
- Day 5, Quarter-finals Part 1: Thursday, January 11, 1pm, BBC Two
- Day 5, Quarter-finals Part 2: Thursday, January 11, 7pm, BBC Two
- Day 5, Quarter-finals Part 3: Thursday, January 11, 8pm, BBC Four
- Day 6, Quarter-finals Part 1: Friday, January 12, 1pm, BBC Two
- Day 6, Quarter-finals Part 2: Friday, January 12, 7pm, BBC Two
- Day 6, Quarter-finals Part 3: Friday, January 12, 8pm, BBC Four
- Day 7, Semi-finals Part 1: Saturday, January 13, 1.15pm, BBC One
- Day 7, Semi-finals Part 2: Saturday, January 13, 7pm, BBC Two
- Day 8, Final Part 1: Sunday, January 14, 1pm, BBC Two
- Day 8, Final Part 2: Sunday, January 14, 7pm, BBC Two
The Masters is also available to watch at the above times live on BBC iPlayer. Coverage of the tournament is also available to watch on catch up for 30 days on iPlayer.
What are the Masters Snooker 2024 results so far?
World champion Luca Brecel was knocked out in the first round by Jack Lisowski in a 2-6 defeat in the first round of the tournament on Sunday.Shaun Murphy beat Zhang Anda by the same 6-2 margin on Sunday evening.
On Monday world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Ding Junhui 6-3, and Ali Carter beat Mark Williams 6-4. The next result to be decided is the match between English players Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson.
How long will the Masters Snooker final 202 last?
The final of the Masters will air in two halves on Sunday January 14, with the first half beginning at 1pm. The second half will air from 7pm, but due to the nature of the game, it is not known what time the final will end.
The final will be played for the best of 19 frames, and last year, Judd Trump took just over four hours to beat Mark Williams 10-8 in the evening session, with the match ending just after 11pm.
